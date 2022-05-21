Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 16 included:
Michael Milhorn, 910 Chariot Trail Lane, Limestone, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $800, for violation of the sex offender registry, theft of property and violation of community supervision for life.
Trey J. Ryan, 410 Johnson Ave., Elizabethton, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Isaias Cruz Hernandez, 505 E. McKee St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for sale to a minor.
Steven R. Harmon, 390 Union Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete anger management classes, for domestic assault.
Michael D. Arnold, 104 Mason St., fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Bryan McCaleb, 120 Railroad St., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Samuel Allen, 598 Laughlin Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kevin James Greene, 835 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Claude Daniel Day Jr., 111 Unaka St., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jacob Lee Crawford, 470 Friendship Drive, Afton, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Clint Charles Casey, 533 Rock Creek Road, Erwin, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Mathew Martin, 3475 Old Midway Road, Mosheim, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and violation of the seat belt law;
Tanner C. Pursley, 1165 Mysinger Road, for failure to appear;
Matthew S. Daggett, 1504 Snapps Ferry Road, for aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault;
Gunner Leigh Presnell, 132 Swanee Road, Johnson City, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Michael Milhorn, 910 Chariot Trail Lane, Limestone, for violation of community supervision for life;
Autumn F. Wills, 192 Ocean Boulevard E., for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Trey J. Ryan, 410 Johnson Ave., Elizabethton, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Michael B. Beard, 2945 Camp Creek Road, for child endangerment felony.
A judicial diversion was granted for Autumn F. Wills, 192 Ocean Boulevard E., for schedule VI drug violation and child restraint law 0-3 years.