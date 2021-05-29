Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 17 included:
Nicholas J. Chamberlain, 55 Bird Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked.
Tony A. Melton, 145 Cicero Ave., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Christopher A. Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule V drug violation.
Wayne A. Carroll, 946 W. Skyline Drive, Morristown, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for possession legend drug without a prescription.
Matthew Lee Hawkins, 115 Williamson Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Cindy L. Fillers, 225 Dyer Road, forfeited a cash bond, for public intoxication.
William Z. Lowery, 812 Asheville Highway, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, firearm forfeited, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of schedule VI drugs.
Robert A. Shaffer, 102 Monument Ave., fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Hinkle, 7800 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding and failure to appear.
Gary Lynn Lane, 376 Walton Circle, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Riley D. Adams, 1785 Old Stage Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Timothy Wihlen, 1032 Davis Valley Road, Afton, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Annie R. Gilkerson, 680 Whitehouse Road, fined $2,005 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for stop sign violation, schedule III drug violation, schedule IV drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of financial responsibility law.
Hayden Throckmorton, 55 Bailey Broyles St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 19 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted violation of sex offender registry.
Brian A. Hensley, 202 N. Nelson St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Allen S. Starcher, 307 N. Broyles St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month and 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law and driving on a revoked license.
Makyla M. Byrd, 111 Serral Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Kevin L. Kimery, 4175 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and violation of financial responsibility law.
Crystal S. Carter, 340 Cox Road, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
Alexis Breanna Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Rodney A. Vaught, 1005 Black Bear Road, fined $975 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possess or casually exchange methamphetamine.
Edward D. Hensley, 20 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, fined $1,900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Ricky W. Roberts, 1414 W. Main St., fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and DUI.
Nicole M. Samniego, 1046 Kingsport Highway, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 17 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, driving on a suspended license and driving on a suspended/revoked license.
Christopher A. Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Lowery, 813 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 90 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Erik Shoemaker, 103 Holt Court, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date, day for day, and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Gary L. Lane, 376 Walton Court, Mosheim, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy Lee Wihlen, 1032 Davis Valley Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Annie Ruth Gilkerson, 681 White House Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jerry W. Williams, 3952 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Allen Hensley, 202 N. Nelson St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Spencer Higgins, 1905 Shiloh Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
George James Martin, 806 Wesley Ave., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crystal Shane Carter, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Alexis Breanna Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Rodney Alonzo Vaught, 1005 Black Bear Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Edward Delanise Hensley Jr., 1720 Bright Hope Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Joyce L. Malone, 1416 Fairview Road, Afton, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Ashlea M. Laughlin, 815 Tabor Road, for domestic assault;
Tammy H. Pitt, 403 Park St., for aggravated domestic assault;
Annie R. Gilkerson, 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, for aggravated assault;
David M. Wall, 4280 Mohawk Road, Mohawk, for failure to appear;
Michael Bailey, 197 Flora Dugger Lane, Elizabethton, for failure to appear;
Nicole Mm. Samaniego, 1046 Kingsport Highway, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Shane A. Stills, 116 Maple Crest, for failure to appear;
Wayne A. Carroll, 946 W. Skyline Drive, Morristown, for simple possession/casual exchange;
Tirath Singh, 10314 135th St., Richmond Hill, New York, for aggravated assault;
William Z. Lowery, 812 Asheville Highway, for registration expired/improperly displayed;
Chad D. Hunt, 310 Westview Drive, Limestone, for public intoxication and DUI;
Riley D. Adams, 1785 Old Stage Road, for violation of implied consent law;
Annie R. Gilkerson, 680 Whitehouse Road, for fabricating/tampering with evidence and failure to yield to the right of way;
Hayden Throckmorton, 55 Bailey Broyles St., for two counts of violation of the sex offender registry;
Allen S. Starcher, 307 N. Broyles St., for display of registration plates – manner and lights required ono motor vehicles;
Michael Bailey, 197 Flora Dugger Lane, Elizabethton, for electronic harassment;
Ricky W. Roberts, 1414 W. Main St., for possession of a handgun while under the influence;
Dennis P. Hegarty, 4940 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, for DUI and resisting stop, arrest.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Nathan G. Cox, 218 Planters Road, for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance;
Daniel Wayne McNeese, 290 Central St., for possession of schedule VI drugs.