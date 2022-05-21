Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 18 included:
Justin K. Stills, 85 Stewart Road, Chuckey, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
James N. Roberts, 737 Hairetown Road, Jonesborough, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, weapon forfeited, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and party to the offense of stalking.
Dalton L. Ebbs, 184 Mae McKee Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving on suspended/revoked.
Jonathan T. Letson, 111 Bradley Ave., fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
James Norman Roberts, 737 Hairetown Road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dalton Lee Ebbs, 184 Mae McKee Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Justin Patrick Duffy, 619 S. McKee St., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jeremy Frank Miller, 521 W. Main St., Johnson City, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jonathan Thomas Letson, 111 Bradley Ave., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Allen Sluder, 1645 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jennifer Hipshire, 1315 Twin Oaks Drive, Parrottsville, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Eugene Jr. Pisano, 971 Ricker Road, probation continued and extended 6 months;
Christopher Travis Dunbar, 1315 Midway Road, Midway, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Tyler Michael Gardner, 121 Frank Roberts Road, Chuckey;
Dustin Lewis Gosnell, 10341 Asheville Highway.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Rachel L. Burdick, 360 Cicero Ave., for disorderly conduct;
Mark E. Smith, 137 Thorps Chapel Road, Rogersville, for failure to appear;
Frances Blondina Gibson, 2370 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for fugitive from justice;
Janice Jones, 180 Cicero Ave., for child abuse, neglect and endangerment (if non-violent);
Rebekah R. Bible, 60 Davy Crockett Mobile Home Park Road, for child abuse, neglect and endangerment (if non-violent);
James N. Roberts, 737 Hairetown Road, Jonesborough, for failure to appear;
Lorie B. Quillen, 100 Heatherwood Loop, for failure to appear;
Billy L. Cutshaw, 6525 Baileyton Road, for domestic assault/assault;
Heather T. Curry, 422 W. Main St., for domestic assault;
Jeremiah D. Dotson, 480 Pottertown Road, Midway, for domestic assault;
Tyler M. Gardner, 121 Frank Roberts Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear;
Jacqlyn M. Shelton, 221 Bowers Road, for failure to appear and criminal trespassing;
Matthew Dewitt, 895 Mt. Hebron Road, for simple assault.
The state declined to prosecute Ryan Jones, 180 Cicero Ave., for child abuse, neglect and endangerment (if non-violent).
A judicial diversion was granted for Savannah M. Hall, 105 Burnett Chapel Lane, for misdemeanor assault.