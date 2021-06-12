Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 19 included:
Whitley Williams, 111 Mayberry St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $301.20, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Billy R. Mathes, 3665 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and evading arrest.
McKayla J. Dixon, 109 Ashland Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Larry N. Eastepp, 200 N. Hardin St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to time served, for public intoxication.
Brandy Nichole Eastep, 65 Old Mountain Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Ryan Dorn Phillips, 146 W. Bernard Ave., sentenced to 120 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Danielle E. Taylor, 1648 Old Knoxville Highway, for registration expired/improperly displayed and violation of financial responsibility law;
Summer C. Brown, 950 Kingsport Highway, for resisting stop, frisk or halt;
Phillip M. Campbell, 205 Lake St., for failure to appear;
Randy A. Ball, 300 Kingsport Highway, for domestic assault;
Vikash Patel, 210 W. Hawthorne Court, for DUI;
Timothy D. Rhymer, 2020 Conkin Road, Limestone, for disorderly conduct;
Larry D. Meade, 1120 Arnold Road, for domestic assault;
Amy R. Smith, 1505 Middle Creek Road, Afton, for aggravated assault (domestic);
Curtis M. Lawn, 795 Greene Mountain Road, for evading arrest;
Billy Ray Mathes, 411 Pocahontas St., Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Shawn Cutshall, 155 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Philip Leon Volkmar, 660 Holder Road, Afton, for domestic assault;
Justin M. Rimondi, 2265 Bibles Chapel Road, Midway, for violation of order of protection or restraining order;
Michael T. Staniland, 870 Sinking Springs Road, Midway, for domestic assault.