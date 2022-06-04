Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 23 included:
Rachel M. Fearon, 49 Roller St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Lori L. Charlton, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Martha E. Keys, 130 Timber Lane, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended/revoked and two counts of failure to appear.
Holden J. Metcalf, 30 Cutshall Ave., fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for violation of financial responsibility law and DUI.
Angela Jennings, 265 Quillen Shell Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 40 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for two counts of theft under $1,000.
Brian Augustine, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $49.97, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
George Wesley Sayler, 75 Jewell Sayler Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple assault.
Shauntay R. Beason, 11645 Warrensburg Road, Midway, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule II drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Whitney L. Williams, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
James Earnest Allen Jr., 405 E. Church St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Larry G. Bowling, 2049 John Graham Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Tommy L. McGuire, 101 Pine Loop, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Julian Ambrosio Garcia, 100 Carter Sells Road, Johnson City, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, failure to appear, and DUI.
Tyler L. Collins, 70 Vicky St., fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 272 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restraining order entered, for aggravated criminal trespassing, domestic assault, child abuse and neglect (if violent), resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and vandalism.
Richard M. Briscoe, 3265 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule I drug violation.
Lindsey D. Lane, 752 Cumberland Drive, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $1,951.91, restrained from the victim, for attempted theft under $1,000, and two counts of theft under $1,000.
Joshua E. Tatum, 717 Forest St., fined $2,250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule III drugs, simple possession/casual exchange and schedule I drug violation.
William B. Marshall, 35 Tunnell Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Brian J. Timberman, 16 Revonda Circle, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 180 days in jail, with the balance on probation, weapon forfeited, for misdemeanor assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence, resisting stop, arrest and domestic assault.
Destiny Danielle Bunch, 138 Montrose Ave., Morristown, sentenced to 120 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jessica Jay Vanderbrook, 390 Chestnut Ridge Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Bryce A. Hill, 603 N. Hill St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Angela Jean Jennings, 80 Terminal St., Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Brian Lincoln Augustine, 1219 B. Robinson Drive, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tammy Louise Powers, 3665 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitney Williams, no address listed, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Donya Kathleen Tipton, 1537 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Douglas Steve Leonard II, 3213 Parkcliff Drive, Kingsport, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rainbow Mountain Drinnon, 1733 Buggy Road, Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Albert Bennett, 435 Flea Ridge Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Joshua Wayne Willis, 116 Curtis St., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Lael Collins, 70 Vicky St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lindsay Danielle Lane, 752 Cumberland Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
William Brent Marshall, 421 E. Church St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Sebastian Lee Carter, 1638 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Kaila Ann Marie Coffey, 3739 Chuckey Highway, Limestone, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation were dismissed for the following:
Billy Ray Mathes, 2224 Highway 47E, Burns, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
James Earnest Allen Jr., 405 E. Church St., probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Kiefer Nash McClananhan, 628 Raders Sidetrack Road, for driving on a suspended license and driving on suspended/revoked;
Marshall Buell, 7475 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Rachel Maureen Fearon, 49 Roller St., for failure to appear;
Zachary R. Walker, 3620 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, for domestic assault, and vandalism;
William B. Marshall, 35 Tunnell Road, for violation of order of protection or restaining order;
Kaila A. Coffey, 3739 Chuckey Highway, Limestone, for evading arrest.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Holden J. Metcalf, 30 Cutshall Ave., for vehicles subject to registration and speed (radar);
Julian Ambrosio Garcia, 100 Carters Sell Road, Johnson City, for public intoxication;
Zachary R. Walker, 3620 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, for failure to appear;
Timothy B. Tipton, 3725 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, for public intoxication;
Sebastian L. Carter, 1220 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, for aggravated domestic assault, carjacking, theft of property (motor vehicle) and theft under $2,500.
Kaila A. Coffey, 3739 Chuckey Highway, Limestone, for parties to the offense of aggravated assault and parties to the offense of carjacking.
A judicial diversion was granted for Michael B. Beard, 2945 Camp Creek Road, for illegal passing of a school bus and two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment/serious injury/use of a deadly weapon,