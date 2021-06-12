Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 24 included:
Melissa Erin Elrod, 1709 Oak Ridge Circle S.W., Stone Mountain, Georgia, sentenced to 10 days in jail for contempt on a failure to appear charge.
Daniel Lee Rush, 883 Glencore Ave. N.W., Palm Bay, Florida, sentenced to 10 days in jail for contempt on a failure to appear charge.
Eleazar Tenorio, 3565 Edward Drive, Morristown, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Daryl M. Caldwell, 340 Cox Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Elizabeth R. Norton, 135 Jones Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked/suspended license and failure to appear.
Jerome Devotie, 20 E. Allens Bridge Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs, failure to appear and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Cameron L. McClure, 2359 Parkertown Road, White Pine, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for suspended/revoked.
Jeffrey L. Kesterson, 6319 Kingsport Highway, Gray, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, for misdemeanor schedule VI drug violation.
Johnathan Harrison, 49 Indian Hills Circle, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Erick S. Myers, 720 Calico Road, Afton, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Kenneth Chad Crawford, 470 Friendship Road N., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jason Anthony Higgins, 108 Reece Tunnell Circle, Fall Branch, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Daryl Marty Caldwell, 430 Cox Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Elizabeth Renee Norton, 915 House Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jerome Devotie, 20 E. Allens Bridge Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Zak A. Barlett, 1407 Woodlawn Drive, for aggravated assault;
Josiel E. Tomas, 208 Doak St., for driving while license is suspended or revoked and domestic assault;
Jenry O. Hernandez Ramirez, 1120 Arnold Road, for domestic assault;
Tracy L. Barnhart, 2053 John Graham Road, for worthless checks (felony);
Heith A. Franklin, 112 Reed Ave., for registration expired/improperly displayed.
The state declined to prosecute Shayne C. Kesterson, 425 Rocky Point, Midway, for schedule VI drug violation and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.