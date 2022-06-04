Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Dave Leonard sitting in as judge on May 27 included:
Jodie A. Lamb Crum, 1002 44th Ave. N., Nashville, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and failure to appear.
Karl M. Watts Jr., 208 River Ridge Road, Richmond, Kentucky, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, for possession of schedule VI drugs.
Joseph Guy Gaines, 3908 Chris Cole Road, Sanford, North Carolina, fined $25 and court cost, for failure to give obedience to a police officer.
William R. Hubbard, 56 Orion Road, Afton, fined $430 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without headlights and DUI.
Tony A. Melton, 145 Cicero Ave., fined $25 and court cost, for public intoxication.
Donald D. Nelson, 313 S. Cutler St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of order of protection or restraining order.
Allen Wayne Metcalf, 215 Cannon Loop, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Kevin Eugene Begines, 295 Preacher Laws Road, Afton, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sharyssa Dawn Nelson, 75 Bowers Road, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Tony Adkins Melton, 145 Cicero Ave., ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Patrick Horton, 209 N. Ridge Drive, Bulls Gap, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Penny Powers, 585 Round Knob Road, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Ronald Dean Nelson, 2680 Snapps Ferry Road, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Robert R. Inbody, 702 Butler Road, for fugitive from justice;
Brooklyn Makenzie Anderson, 1340 Delta Valley Road, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
The state declined to prosecute Jodie A. Lamb Crum, 1002 44th Ave. N., Nashville, for driving while suspended or revoked and unlawful drug paraphernalia.