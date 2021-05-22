Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 3 included:
Sheri Lynn Sanders, 120 W. Bernard Ave., fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and simple possession of a schedule VI drug.
Christopher Michael Owens, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one years, for driving on a suspended license and DUI.
George Thomas Murr Jr., 4140 Van Hill Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Teshanda Lee Grant, 533 Mechanic St., Camden, New Jersey, fined $1,225 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 34 days in jail, 30 days day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor possession of schedule I – Heroin, simple possession of a schedule VI – marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and public intoxication.
Garrett H. Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Anthony James Gaby, 55 Cresthaven Lane, Mosheim, fined $2,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of a schedule VI (marijuana), simple possession of a schedule IV (xanax), simple possession of a schedule III (subutex) and possession of methamphetamine.
Tonya Len Kade, 2617 Mimosa Lane, Johnson City, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and driving on a suspended license.
Samantha Shaye Sperry, no address listed, Stollings, West Virginia, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Cody S. Swatzell, 462 Overlook Way, Newport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
James A. Lane, 1925 Asheville Highway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Bruce L. Lamons, 181 Mt. Pleasant Lane, fined $655 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, and an additional six month in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, resisting stop, arrest, driving while license is suspended or revoked, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility law and violation of motorcycle helmet law.
Steven G. Deas, 114 Kitchen Branch Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eugene D. Smucker, 885 Old Stage Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Phyllis C. King, 106 Woodlyn St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Donovan A. Amundson, 395 Brown Ave., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Garrett Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., sentenced to 12 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tonya Len Kade, 35 Morse Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Hart, 1620 Kenneytown Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tory Alan Nelson, 27 Oxford Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Cody Shane Swatzell, 462 Overlook Way, Newport, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James A. Lane, Jr., 47 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Steven George Deas, 114 Kitchen Branch Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Sheri Lynn Sanders, 120 W. Bernard Ave., for driving on a roadway laned for travel;
Christopher Michael Owens, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, for driving on a roadway laned for travel and simple possession of a schedule VI (marijuana);
Anthony James Gaby, 55 Cresthaven Lane, Mosheim, for possession of legend drug (cyclobenzprine) and failure to take due care;
Eusebio Hernandez aka Alfonso Gomez, Tidwell Road, Houston Texas, for fugitive from justice;
Bruce L. Lamons, 181 Mt. Pleasant Lane, for violation of implied consent and display of registration plates – manner.
Eugene D. Smucker, 885 Old Stage Road, for violation of implied consent law;
Phyllis C. King, 106 Woodlyn St., for violation of implied consent law;
Donovan A. Amundson, 395 Brown Ave., for violation of implied consent law and schedule V drug violation.
A judicial diversion was granted for Dy’ Quavis Tyshon Wilkins, 60 Shiloh Road, for theft under $1,000.