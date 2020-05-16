General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and Dave Leonard sitting in as judge on May 4 included:
Crissy Norton, 3720 Old Baileyton Highway, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 35 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $249.86, for theft/shoplifting under $1,000 and criminal trespassing.
Kevin M. Crumm, 1155 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, forfeited a cash bond of $280, for public intoxication.
Phillip Lynn Wood, no address listed, forfeited a cash bond of $280, for public intoxication.
Elizabeth R. Johnson, 1835 Goodman Loop, Bulls Gap, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two year, for driving on suspended/revoked and DUI.
Ellen Marie Ramey, 65 Rattlesnake Ridge Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Bryce A. Hill, 603 N. Hill St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 22 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Sheldon L. Johnson, 480 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Chrissy Renea Norton, 325 Leonard St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ellen Marie Ramey, 14705 Horton Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Barbara Butcher, 765 Lovers Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Danny Ray Cutshall, 3500 Gap Creek Raod, Bulls Gap, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.