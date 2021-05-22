Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 5 included:
Jessica M. Puente, 80 Burger Drive, Chuckey, forfeited a cash bond of $1562.50, for worthless check charge.
Joshua R. Goins, 115 Lancaster Road, Oak Ridge, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to eight days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000 – vehicle, driving on suspended/revoked, unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.
Ethan L. Knight, 1700 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $624.48, for vandalism under $1,000, resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search and public intoxication.
Lamont Arvay Robinson, 252 Parker Road, Danville, Virginia, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended to time served, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dillon M. Carloss, 433 Cherry St., fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange.
James Junior Davis, 484 Bandy Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Benjamin J. Atnip, 710 Gatewood Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ethan Lloyd Knight, 1700 Burren Valley Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jacob Martin, 5550 E. Sugar Hollow Road, Russellville, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Cecil Wayne Penley, 4231 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Justin B. Gregg, 148 Whispering Ridges Road, for domestic assault;
Junior J. Davis, 1085 Old Stage Road, for domestic assault;
Makayla M. Byrd, 111 Serral Drive, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Eunice Aloisio, 4309 Kelley Gap Road, for theft under $1,000;
Emily Peters, 1100 Light St., for filing a false report;
Gregory O. Smith, 107 Chapel St., for domestic assault.