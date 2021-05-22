Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 7 included:
Martin W. Britton, 7600 Lonesome Pine Trail, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Austin A. Hawk, 6635 Greystone Road, Afton, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for violation of financial responsibility law and DUI.
Tami Lynn Barner, 109 Anderson St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for assault on an officer.
Julia Turner, 100 Heatherwood Loop, fined $955 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 46 days in jail, 30 days day for day, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $130.48, restrained from the victim, for speeding (radar), criminal impersonation, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possess or casually exchange methamphetamine, failure to appear and theft under $1,000.
Timothy L. Necessary, 135 Jones Lane, fined $1,050 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and driving on suspended/revoked.
Michael Lynn Messer, 3587 Nelson School Road, Morristown, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy Lee Necessary, 135 Jones Lane, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brandi Renea Haynes, 2000 Fairview Road, Morristown, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jason Rogers, 180 Cedar Creek Cave Road, for aggravated criminal trespassing;
Joseph L. Gibson, 1430 Mountain Loop, for domestic assault;
Dustin S. Steele, 210 Powell St., for dogs running at large;
Douglas Bowen, 125 Wooley Lane, for simple assault;
William N. Gunter, 1430 Whitesands Road, for domestic assault;
Jamie L. Hamm, 3300 Cedar Creek Road, for domestic assault;
Martin W. Britton, 7600 Lonesome Pine Trail, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Dustin R. Shirk, 2517 Shaw Ferry Road, Lenoir City, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Harold Shelton, 8800 107 Cutoff, for simple assault;
Colton Tye Smith, 318 Pine St., for simple assault;
Charles Cox, 3860 Ottway Road, Afton, for simple assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for Stephen J. Smith, 238 Guntown Road, Rogersville, for adult contributing to the delinquency of a child.