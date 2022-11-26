Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 14 included:
Ronald L. Williams, 50 Swift Park, sentenced to four days in jail, for contempt.
Kenneth Eugene Grant, 4912 Orcutt Lane, Richmond, Virginia, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs.
Boby D. Hensley, 65 Victoria Lane, Chuckey, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs and simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Jessie Dean Wilhoit, 566 Hartman Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restraining order entered, for domestic assault.
Joshua William Brooks, 8344 Tannamera Place, Trinity, Florida, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
James R. Starnes, 595 Whitehouse Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
Justin C. Crumm, 1155 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Josephine E. Bolduc, 2251 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 4 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Bobby Dean Hensley, 65 Victoria Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Corey Ray Sweat, 1113 Woodside Drive, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dylan Yates Keys, 132 Jimmy Keys Road, Limeston, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bryce A. Hill, 603 N. Hill St., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Taylor Lasha Vestal, 204 E. Chestnut St., Johnson City, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Howie Carver, 1256 Lakeview Boulevard, Hartsville, South Carolina, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Roger Starnes, 595 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tammy Jane Sauls, 76 Melody Circle, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Jessica B. Johnson, 925 Apple St., probation continued and extended 11 months;
Michael Amon Wilson, 6875 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, probation terminated;
Douglas Neal Jones, 106 McAll Ave., probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Patricio Ramoz Munoz, 721 N. Main St., for domestic assault;
Brian K. McCrary, 1690 Goodman Loop, Bulls Gap, for failure to appear and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Johnny Harmon, 1210 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, for criminal trespassing;
Jessie Dean Wilhoit, 566 Hartman Lane, for child abuse;
Tashina Waubligles Merzlak, 1670 Valleydale Road, Mosheim, for failure to appear;
Justin C. Crumm, 1155 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, for simple possession of schedule III controlled substance.