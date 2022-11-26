Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 16 included:
Joshua Hal Fincher, 170 Fincher Lane, Mosheim, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Reban W. Early, 390 Chestnut Ridge, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 75 days in jail, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
Tim R. Surcey, 612 Old Embreeville Road, Jonesborough, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Jamey Dickson, 106 W. Woodrow Ave., Jonesborough, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Michael S. Dingus, 41 Erwin St., Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Cody Shane Swatzell, 1790 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Christy Renee Collins, 2555 Lakeview Drive, Morristown, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Caleb Lee Key, 335 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, day for day, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Reban Wayne Early, 390 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Marcus Ochoa, 690 W.R. Gillespie Road, Dobson, North Carolina, probation terminated;
Shannon Marie Howard, 811 Cherokee Connor Drive, Sevierville, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jeremy M. Shelton, 1670 Cedar Creek Road, for failure to appear;
Shane W. Packard, 1331 Kenney St., for domestic assault;
Jason E. Lane, 204 Takoma Ave., for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Courtney L. Marshall, 195 Little Chuckey Cutoff, Mosheim, for violation of red light/other signal and violation of financial responsibility law.
Chad D. Booher, 212 Oak Place, Blountville, for failure to wear seat belt.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Joshua Hal Fincher, 170 Fincher Lane, Mosheim, for violation of implied consent law;
Carry Warren, 358 Smith Hollow Road, Blaine, for simple assault;
Tim R. Surcey, 612 Old Embreeville Road, Jonesborough, for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth;
Warren Ray Ramey, 714 Wesley Ave., for electronic harassment;
Makayla Byrd, 714 Wesley Ave., for electronic harassment;
Issac Michael Wilson-Coleman, 4th St., Midway, for theft under $1,000 of firearm;
Cristina R. Morrow, 1200 Charles Johnson Road, Chuckey, for shoplifing – theft of property.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Justin G. Hilton, 137 Marie Lane, Rogersville, for contributing to the delinquency of a child;
Taylor S. Nunnery, 21 Fullview Drive, for leaving the scene of an accident involving death/injury and misdemeanor reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury);
Raymond Marcus Rodriguez Jr., 58 Hanford St., Middletown, New York, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Mark W. McCall II, 938 Union St., Dividing Creek, New Jersey, for misdemeanor evading arrest;
Gary Jerome Baines Jr., 9193 Acadia Place, Cordova, for possession of schedule VI drugs.