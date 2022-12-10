Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 18 included:
Jessie D. Bailey, 115 Poes Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $80 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law, speeding (Radar) and driving without a license.
Aaron J. Baron, 287 Hugh Story Road, Limestone, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Jessica Renee Bernard, no address listed, fined $3,050 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 95 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedulel VI drugs, possession of schedule V drugs, possession of schedule VI drugs, driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Monique Pace, 5930 Jones Bridge Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Jeffrey G. Jackson, 419 Jennings Creek Lane, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Amanda N. Willis, 223 Wilder St., Morristown, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
Taylor Hensley, 1385 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Joshua A. Mathes, 428 Old Highway Road, Erwin, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving without a license.
Craig A. Gobble, 313 N. Main St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Ronnie Lee Leach, 218 Davy Crockett Road, Limestone, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Richard T. Reightly, 417 Barnette Road, Kingsport, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Taylor Danielle Hensley, 665 Round Knob Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Craig Alan Gobble Sr., 313 N. Irish St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Troy Bradford Early, 120 Arnold Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jake Cecil Freeman, 8545 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, for driving on a suspended license;
Brendon J. Ramsey, 404 Volunteer St., for violation of alcoholic beverage laws;
Charanjeet Singh, 1529 W. Ramona Drive, Rialto, California, for bribery of a public servant;
James W. Boggs, 612 E. Pine St., Johnson City, for driving while license is suspended/revoked;
Sean J. MacDougall, 715 Bewley Road, Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Clarence Lee Crisp III, 154 Walters Lane, for driving on a suspended license;
Melissa Louise Ollis, 109 Hartsell St., Elizabethton, for failure to appear;
Margie M. Collins, 165 Hartman Lane, for failure to appear;
Jake Ralph Stills, 124 Vickie St., for failure to appear;
Joshua A. Mathes, 428 Old Highway Road, Erwin, for lights required on motor vehicles.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Margaret Smith, 1004 Carson St., for simple assault;
Aaron J. Baron, 287 Hugh Story Road, Limestone, for registration expired/improperly displayed;
Jessica Renee Bernard, no address listed, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jeffery G. Jackson, 419 Jennings Creek Lane, for violation of implied consent law and speeding (radar);
De W. Honeycutt, 423 Fairgrounds Road, for DUI and violation of financial responsibility law.