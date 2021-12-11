Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 19 included:
Terrence Lee Blanton, 1315 Lincoln Ave., Morristown, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Shena L. Hale, 107 Chapel St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Tyler M. Gardner, 121 Frank Roberts Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest.
Tyler L. Smith, 100 Holt Court, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Billy W. Stamper, 191 Ash Meadow Drive, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor sale or possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Richard Nelson Miles, 1418 Johnson St., High Point, North Carolina, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs in a commercial motor vehicle.
Shane Derek Swiney, 3539 Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Kimberly D. Woods, 405 Gregg Mill Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule I drugs.
Shena Lee Hale, 107 Chapel St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Everette Dwayne Starcher, 7417 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Larry Todd Norton, 280 Snapps Ferry Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Lee Smith, 934 W. Summer St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jeffrey Glenn Waddell, 405 Gregg Mills Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Billy Wallace Stamper, 2145 Shakerage Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kimberly Denise Woods, 405 Gregg Mill Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Landon Reed, 2968 Donna Lane, Chattanooga, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Andy Bowser, 1718 W. Main St., for driving on a revoked license;
Leester Gonzalez, 300 Pinehill Drive, Dalton, Georgia, for driving on a suspended license;
Gary R. Ball, 14825 Horton Highway, Chuckey, for aggravated domestic assault;
Phillip A. Walker, 768 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, for failure to appear;
Jordon C. Dotson, 850 Dixie Road, for domestic assault;
Christopher L. Shanks, 204 Windcross Lane, Chuckey, for aggravated domestic assault;
Jaimey Pickard, 172 Warrensburg Road, for aggravated domestic assault;
Kristina Hubbard Morgan, 506 Park St., for criminal trespassing;
Abraham Williams, 1120 Arnold Road, for assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Yyevgeniy Kim, 4301 Urbana Drive, Orlando, Florida, for refusal to sign citation;
Daniel Allen Ray Birchfield Richards, 1298 Bluefield Ave., Elizabethton, for possession of a handgun;
Emily Elizabeth Johnson, 113 E. 3rd St., Morristown, for possession of schedule VI drugs, drug falsification kit and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Collin J. Magee, 113 E. 3rd St., Morristown, for drug falsification kit;
Richard Nelson Miles, 1418 Johnson St., High Point, North Carolina, for alcohol in a commercial motor vehicle;
Shane Derek Swiney, 3539 Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Kimberly D. Woods, 405 Gregg Mill Road, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.