Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 21 included:
Wallace P. Watlington, 20 Sioux Trail, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for attempted violation of sex offender registry.
Terry Chamblin, 2130 Pottertown Road, Midway, sentenced to 14 days in jail, for contempt.
Amy G. Arrowood, 152 Clay Way, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs.
Shena L. Hale, 107 Chapel St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Todd N. Elliott, 125 Lynnwood Ave., Elizabeth, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Debra A Walton, 150 E. Brad St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four days in jail, for public intoxication.
Richard Malone, 1480 Brittontown Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Michael D. Cutshaw, 6132 Asheville Highway, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange of schedule IV.
Jason Rogers, 230 McMillian Road, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
Denise A. Frye, 40 Colvert Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, 45 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and schedule II drug violation.
Curtis W. Gray, 243 Pruitt Road N., fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility law and schedule II drug violation.
Brian J. Timberman, 1310 Babbs Mill Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $200, for vandalism under $1,000 and harassment (oral threat).
Bobby L. Hensley, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restraining order entered, for misdemeanor domestic assault; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Allyson Robinson Buchanan, 1214 E. Church St., fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 62 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for schedule VI drug violation and solicitation of child endangerment.
Thomas J. Welch, 104 Fairgrounds Circle, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation, failure to appear and driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Brenden Miller, 317 E. Bernard Ave., sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served day for day.
Stephanie Michelle Collins, 601 E. Barton Ridge Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Shena Lee Hale, 107 Chapel St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Richard Malone, 1480 Brittontown Road, Afton, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Wesley Jones, 114 Prairie Lane, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Dean Cutshaw, 6132 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse Joe Hipshire, 1315 Twin Oaks Drive, Parrottsville, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jason E. Rogers, 230 McMillian Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 40 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bobby Lee Hensley, 135 Jones Lane, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Leandre K. Dabney, 2370 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for failure to appear and filing a false reports;
Jeremy C. Bryant, 1356 S. Easley Court, Morristown, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Marty S. Brooks, 224 Murdock Road, for driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and violation of financial responsibility law.
Jerry V. Darnell, 690 Mysinger Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Todd N. Elliott, 125 Lynnwood Ave., Elizabethton, for schedule III drug violation and schedule IV drug violation;
Denise A. Frye, 40 Colvert Road, for fabricating/tampering with evidence;
Curtis W. Gray, 243 Pruitt Road N., for fabricating/tampering with evidence and lights required on motor vehicle;
Allyson Robinson Buchanan, 1214 E. Church St., for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Patrick M. James, 31 J. Mell Johnson Road, for interference with an emergency 911 call;
Brandi Marie Kuskie, 2556 May Road, Talbott, for misdemeanor assault.