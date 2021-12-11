Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 22 included:
Trevor J. Rhea, 793 Gilbreath Mill Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, for contempt.
Dustin Davis, 670 Friendship Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $100, restrained from the victim, for vandalism.
Isaiah C. Stephens, 300 Lincoln Ave., Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
David L. Warren, 114 Patrick Lane, Johnson City, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Trevor S. Dehaven, 105 Hartsell Drive, Elizabethton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest.
Michael J. McCraw, 420 Old Cemetery Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, misdemeanor evading arrest and failure to appear.
Robert A. Lawson, 694 Easterly Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restraining order entered, for misdemeanor assault.
Debra A. Walton, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, for public intoxication.
Candice R. Johns, no address listed, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest and theft under $1,000.
Justin S. Fletcher, 249 Jennifer St., fined $55 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful removal of registration decal or plate and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Kip A. Grooms, 165 Patton Lane, Limestone, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000 for failure to appear.
Joshua C. Lane, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restraining ordered entered, for domestic assault.
Ronald D. Nelson, 313 S. Cutler St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Dustin Marlin Davis, 670 Friendship Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian W. Lamons, 950 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tervor Samuel Dehaven, 105 Hartsell Drive, Elizabethton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jonathan Mark Foster, 194 Midway Circle, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joe Adkins, 1354 Buttercup Way, Newport, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Candice Rosa Johns, 345 Rambo Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lyndsay Correen Nelson, 6784 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jerry Matthew Miller, 177 Hawkins Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kip Grooms, 63 Gravel Hill Road, Limestone, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Kevin M. Staniland, 870 Sinking Springs Road, Midway, for driving on a suspended license.