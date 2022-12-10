Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 28 included:
Brian A. Hensley, 202 N. Nelson St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Johnny Hurley, 1175 Roaring Fork Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for failure to appear and theft under $1,000.
Allison P. Everetts, 546 Treadway Trail, Telford, fined $275 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, must serve 10 days for contempt, for disorderly conduct and schedule VI drug violation.
Clemente F. Barboza, 737 Midway Railroad St., Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, weapon forfeited, for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by someone under the age of 21.
Caleb M. Roberts, 2360 Westwood Road, Mohawk, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Charles D. Carter, 2019 Old Tusculum Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Earl W. Gilliam, 8105 Old Asheville Highway, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Carla J. Harper, 5255 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Brian Allen Hensley, 317 N. Highland Ave., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Steven George Deas, 114 Kitchen Branch Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
James Edward Shelton, 1906 Fish Pond Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dalton Riddle, 1101 Ward Place, Kingsport, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jennifer M. Clark, 681 Old Knoxville Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Brian A. Hensley, 202 N. Nelson St., for violation of seat belt law;
Jerry H. Peters, 94 Prairie Lane, Kingsport, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Travis M. Robinson, 1504 Ridgeview Drive, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Sonya M. Mathes, 120 Shady Grove Lane, Mosheim, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Morgan Denise Hinkle, 252 Patterson St., Afton, for introduction of contraband into penal facility;
Allison P. Everetts, 546 Treadway Trail, Telford, for contraband in a penal facility;
Kayla Mercedes Shantell Combs, 121 Railroad St., for tampering with evidence.
A judicial diversion was granted for Morgan Denise Hinkle, 252 Patterson St., Afton, for simple possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule VI drugs and criminal impersonation.