Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 30 included:
Leroy Turner, 302 Royal St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Jamie W. Griffin, 46 Vicky St., fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Lynn A. Smith, 11620 Warrensburg Road, Midway, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Bradley W. Gutherie, 4320 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Tyler W. Franklin, 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, fined $1,250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 75 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, restraining order entered, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for theft under $1,000, possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine, DUI, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and misdemeanor assault.
Joshua E. Tatum, no address listed, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Timothy B. Tipton, 3725 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for criminal trespassing.
Debra A. Walton, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
Victoria Rana Scott, 426 Ted Weems Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 22 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, driving while license is suspended/revoked and driving on a revoked license; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Bradley Wayne Gutherie, 4220 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Wade Franklin, 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Stacy Cutshall, 3845 Mt. Carmel Raod, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Britny Loren Tweed, 123 Baileyton Road, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Earl Tatum, 1277 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy B. Tipton, 3725 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Victoria Scott, 426 Ted Weems Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Jennifer Ann Jones, 1015 Pullen Road, Whitesburg, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Hunter Kirchner, 84 Moonlight Court, Midway, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Corey Hensley, 102 Rainbow Circle, probation terminated;
Donna Whitson, 2030 Brianna Leigh Lane, Sevierville, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Angela Dawn Mullins, 420 S. McKee St., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Russell L. Johnson, 946 Woodside Drive, for domestic assault and resisting stop, arrest;
Nathaniel Isaiah Frost, 114 Colbaugh Lane, Elizabethton, for driving on a suspended license;
Gene A. Parker, 1439 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, for domestic assault;
Benjamin J. Lambert, 180 E. Brad St., for domestic assault;
Isiah J. Rosenbaum, 110 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Mary B. MacDougall, 715 Bewley Road, Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Christopher B. Fugate, 2874 W. State St., Bristol, for domestic assault;
Leroy Turner, 302 Royal St., for failure to appear;
Emilie S. Mullins, 704 Teasel Drive, Kingsport, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Angela M. Patten-Vie, 325 Shiloh Shoals Drive, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Roy Allen Treadway, 11198 107 Cutoff, for fugitive from justice;
Cory A. Hensley, 102 Rainbow Circle, for aggravated assault, violation of order of protection and aggravated assault (domestic);
Alicia Ann C. Hogan, 20 Sawyer Lane, Hartwell, Georgia, for possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of manufacture/sell/delivery of schedule II drugs;
Taylor Adkins, 3599 Buckingham Road, for cruelty to animals;
Steven K. Dunbar, 125 ½ Pig Broyles Road, Limestone, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended/revoked;
Bradley W. Gutherie, 4320 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, for violation of seat belt law.