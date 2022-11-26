Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 7 included:
Brenden R. Miller, 317 E. Bernard Ave., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Roy A. Treadway, 11198 107 Cutoff, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding.
Jason L. Anderson, no address listed, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 50 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault, violation of an order of protection or restraining order, violation of restraining order and interference with emergency calls.
Gregory C. Stewart, 610 Grassy Creek Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Joshua K. Smelcer, 102 Village Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Jacqueline S. Robinette, 115 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, fined $1,300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine and DUI.
Daniel E. Vail, 1600 70 Bypass, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended to five hours of community work service, for domestic assault.
Angela Nicole Riley, 12430 Newport Highway (last known address), sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Matthew Doyle Waddell, 102 Housley Ave., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Ellen Diane Reagan, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Scott Thacker, 372 Grave Woods Road, Midway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Gregory S. Stewart, 1235 Union Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Joshua K. Smelcer, 2395 Fodderstack Mountain Loop, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Brendan Miller, 317 E. Bernard Ave., probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Daniel E. Vail, 1600 70 Bypass, for interference with an emergency call;
Christopher S. Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, for failure to appear;
Bradley Norton, 397 Painter Creek Road, Chuckey, for driving without a license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 850 Sanders Road, for fugitive from justice;
Jason L. Anderson, 709 Wesley Ave., for aggravated domestic assault and resisting stop, arrest;
Clarence L. Crisp, 154 Walters Lane, for obstruction to drivers view;
Jacqueline S. Robinette, 115 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
A judicial diversion was granted for Heather N. Lawson, 680 Lamons Road, Mohawk, for theft under $1,000.