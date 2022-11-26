Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 9 included:
James A. Banks, 311 Cherry St., fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Bryce A. Hill, 603 N. Hill St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for stolen property (receiving or concealing).
Debra A. Walton, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Brandon L. Nelson, 1210 Liberty Hill South Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for shoplifting – theft of property.
Tiffany B. Smith, 110 Woodside Circle, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Shawn L. Dabbs, 316 Oak Hills Parkway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $70.32, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Chloe A. Duncan, 320 N. Main St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Damien E. Heister, 406 Elk St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle.
Corey Michael Culler, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal exposure and misdemeanor assault.
Latha D. Keistler, 1319 Twin Oaks Drive Way, Parrottsville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $150, for attempted theft under $1,000.
Melodie C. Evans, 22 Harold Cemetery Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Billy N. Cowan, 793 Gilbreath Mill Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of burglary tools and criminal trespassing.
James Adam Banks, 311 Cherry St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Scottie Everett Norton, Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brandon Lynn Nelson, 379 Dunbar Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dakota Kenneth Ragan, 2210 Baileytown Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Meldoie Chae Evans, 600 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Billy Nobe Cowan, 794 Gilbreath Mill Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Jeffery G. Brotherton, 101 Volunteer Way, Newport, probation terminated;
Martin L. Long, 123 N. Brummitt St., Rogersville, probation continued and extended 11 months;
David Allen Walters, 174 Mapleswamp Road, Chuckey, probation terminated;
Justin Glenn, 313 Sunrise Trail, Dandridge, probation terminated;
Andy Lawrence Ricker, 425 Cicero Ave., probation terminated;
Jesus G. Colon, 386 Colonade Court, Kissimmee, Florida, probation terminated;
Andrew Cooper, 495 Horton Highway, probation terminated;
Henry Mandell, 804 Cresent Road, Nashville, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Tiffany B. Smith, 110 Woodside Circle, Mosheim, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Christopher W. Garland, 70 Price Road, Limestone, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
James A. Banks, 311 Cherry St., for failure to appear;
Heath A. Swatzel, 780 Lonesome Pine Trail, for display of registration plates – manner and violation of financial responsibility law;
Chloe A. Duncan, 320 N. Main St., for violation of implied consent;
Jessica A. Valentine, 11057 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap, for violation of implied consent law;
Brent Joel Stephenson, 3857 Erwin Highway, Afton, for fugitive from justice.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Kimberly M. Jeffers, 890 Sinking Springs Road, Midway, for theft under $1,000;
Shonda Purkey, 146 Cumberland Drive, Afton, for theft under $1,000.