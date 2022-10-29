Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 10 included:
Michael E. Hall, 206 Chilhowie Road, Maryville, fined $1,800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, schedule II drug violation, schedule II drug violation, schedule IV drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin L. Crawford, 950 Mt. Hebron Road, fined $750 and court cost, suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Dusty S. Neal, 440 Jewell Sayler Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft of mail.
Tina Funderburg, 513 Campbell Circle, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Donna Lee Tadder, 101 Holt Court, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jema Harrison, 622 S. Water Fork Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dusty Neal, 440 Jewel Sayler Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Kimberly Lynn Cutshaw, 718 Forrest St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Nathan W. Martin, 6865 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Glennie Jr., 814 Marty Way, Kodak, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Melissa Anna Cagle, 111 Rocky Bluff Way, Newport, probation terminated.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Misty D. Foreman, 100 Riverbreeze Drive, Marion, North Carolina, for failure to appear;
Dale Brown, 1165 Doughtys Chapel Road, for livestock not to run at large.