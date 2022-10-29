Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 14 included:
William Dwayne Hines, 2516 Jessup St., Wilmington, Delaware, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Phillip Kerry Clay, 111 W. Lester Ave., Lebanon, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving on a suspended license and DUI.
Thad Houston Vanover, 65 Forest Lane, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property and possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Scott Moody, 219 Cassi Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license.
Christopher Wlodarchak, 357 Laws Road, Limestone, fined $925 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange of schedule II drugs.
Floyd Mullins Jr., 1936 Roc Johnson Road, Morristown, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Phillip Kerry Clay, 107 West High St., Lebanon, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Thad Houston Vanover, 629 Main St., Mosheim, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Eric Morgan, 9436 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
William Dwayne Hines, 2516 Jessup St., Wilmington Delaware, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Phillip Kerry Clay, 111 W. Lester Ave., Lebanon, for violation of implied consent.