Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 17 included:
Gary W. Way, 5245 Old Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for domestic assault.
Brianne L. Moates, 203 Heritage Hill Drive, fined $155 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law, lights required on motor vehicles, and failure to appear.
Tammy D. Kimery, 6920 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, fined $700 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law, and DUI.
James A. Justice, 1195 Main St., Mosheim, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and schedule VI drug violation.
Austin R. McClain, 101 Ash Meadow Drive, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for harassment and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Shelia Marie Larson, 1781 Mullins Road, Russellville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Tammy Kimery, 1385 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Deacon Nicholas Jones, 15 Logwood Lane, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James A. Justice, 1810 Main At.,. Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Kenneth Jamie Hinkle, 1104 Woodside Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Brian Warner Hart, 1620 Kennytown Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Denny Sam Hensley, 1295 Warrensburg Road, Midway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Kianna R. Brobeck, 122 Powell St., for consuming or possessing alcohol under age 21;
John Parrott, 78 Harold Cemetery Road, for domestic assault;
Jeramie Scott Green, 1043 Jones Quarry Road, for domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order, and two counts of electronic harassment;
Billy R. Wilhoit, 412 Cherry St., for domestic assault.