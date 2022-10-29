Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 19 included:
Takoda M. Gunter, 35 Moonlight Court, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for attempted vandalism.
Robert Foster, 1841 Fairview Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Tonya Gilland, 100 Brittontown Road, Afton, for theft under $1,000.
Ronald Stanley Bishop Jr., 51 Blake Drive, Arden, North Carolina, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Shawn J. Hicks, 24 Windover Park, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Cheryl Crawford, 1841 Fairview Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for theft under $1,000.
Natosha Ann Land, 556 Waddell Love Road, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Caleb Hensley, 176 E. Broad St., ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Allen Domke, 1800 Bypass 70, sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Douglas Aaron Smith, 338 E. Vann Road, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Jason W. Waits, 655 Bewley Road, Mosheim.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Serena Davis, 1993 Old Newport Highway, for unlawful disposal of septic effluent to surface of the ground;
Ronald Stanley Bishop Jr., 51 Blake Drive, Arden, North Carolina, for violation of implied consent law.