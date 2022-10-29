Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 21 included:
Crystal G. Armstrong, 45 Stone Mountain Lane, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Dana Marie Newman, 8499 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Katherine Lee Vinditte, 1953 Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI.
Moises Lucio Martinez, 11 Rooster Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Lorie B. Quillen, 100 Heatherwood Loop, fined $825 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for trespass by motor vehicle, possess or casually exchange methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Tyler Stewart Eib, 107 Bob White Court, Telford, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving on a suspended license and DUI.
John Paul N. Mullins, 4350 Houston Valley Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Nancy Lea Chamblin, 125 Peacevalley Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs.
Jesse J. Willett, 124 Vicky St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Joshua D. Miller, 109 McLean Hill Drive, Rogersville, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, driving on a revoked license and driving without a license.
Melinda E. Babb, 211 Ocean Boulevard, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Hunter Walden, 2533 Russell St., Kingsport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $431.88, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 – shoplifting.
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Moises Lucio Martinez, 11 Rooster Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charles Dillion Hahn, 5647 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
John-Paul Nathan Mullins, 2640 Ravine Drive, Nashville, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Mark Austin McGee, 290 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 6 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Joshua Beasley, York St., Bulls Gap, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse James Willett, 124 Vicky St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Hunter Walden, 178 Valley View St., Gray, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Joey Daniel Tipton, 439 Clean Springs Road, Limestone, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Michael Lee Owens, 3372 Kilburn Court, White Plains, Maryland, for driving on a suspended license;
Joshua D. Miller, 109 McLean Hill Drive, Rogersville, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
James Frank Cochran Jr., 198 Jones Road, Ocilla, Georgia, for fugitive from justice;
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, for violation of implied consent law and stop sign violation.
Joshua D. Miller, 109 McLean Hill Drive, Rogersville, for driving while license is suspended/revoked and violation of implied consent law.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Amy Vance, 19 Dennis St., Attleboro, Massachusetts, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule VI drugs;
Michael Lee Owens, 3372 Kilburn Court, White Plains, Maryland, for schedule VI drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.