Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 24 included:
Charles D. Bellew, 665 Little Chuckey Road, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving without a license.
Matthew Roger Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation for driving on a revoked license.
Dennis Gosnell, 8167 Asheville Highway, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Christopher Joe Dunbar, 1277 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear.
Caleb R. Archer, 32 Earhart Road, Bluff City, fined $5 and court cost, for speeding (radar).
Chris A. Taylor, 1840 Whitehouse Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, driving while license is suspended/revoked, and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Matthew Roger Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jody Pink Shuffler, 1711 Dellwood Circle, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Samantha Lynn Miller, 290 Jennings Creek Lane, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Wesley Allen Dunbar, 1000 University Boulevarrd, Kingsport, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dustin Lee Beach, 8160 107 Cut-off, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kimberly Lunsford, 10872 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Allen Taylor, 1840 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following
Tyler Mason Ricker, 670 Shipley Lane, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Matthew Doyle Waddell, 102 Housley Ave., probation continued and extended 6 months;
Denise Hudgins, 1870 DeBusk Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Shailita S. Holt, 46759 Marshall Boulevard, Lexington Park, Maryland, for failure to appear;
Tyler Mason Ricker, 670 Shipley Lane, for failure to appear;
Caleb R. Archer, 32 Earhart Road, Bluff City, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Kelly Samantha Freeman, 1700 Dave Buck Road, Johnson City, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Louis Gabriel Memdoza, 15 Vicky St., for underage driving while intoxicated, driving without a license and unlawful drug paraphernalia.