Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 26 included:
Raeshauna J. Potter, 990 Bill Martin Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Robert Dale Smith, 411 Pocahontas St.., Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Chase G. Brumgaugh, 558 Cherokee Ave., Clinton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Gary W. Broyles, 60 Lorraine St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Lyndsay C. Nelson, 6785 Lonesome Pine Trail, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Phillip Manuel, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited time served, restrained from the victim for criminal trespassing.
Christina R. Morrow, 1200 Charles Johnson Road, Chuckey, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
William Hansen Brady, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $138, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Lyndsay Correen Nelson, 6785 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Christina Morrow, 1200 Charles Johnson Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Brett Allen Turner, 760 Grassy Creek, ordered to pay court cost probation continued and extended 11 months;
Tami Lynn Barner, 109 Anderson St., probation continued and extended 11 months;
Troy Douglas Brown, 313 Juniper St., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Stephen R. Shelton, 110 Cooter Way, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Brittany Penley, 5019 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Mara L. Drinnon, 12 Keith Drive, for domestic assault;
Emmalee Elaine Simpson, 3032 Asheville Highway, for driving without a license;
Brent A. Turner, 760 Grassy Creek Road, for criminal trespassing;
Joseph Burgner, 625 Lawing Road, Chuckey, for driving while license is suspended/revoked and failure to appear;
Jeremy B. Woodby, 8175 McDonald Road, Mohawk, for domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Kristin Ball, 400 Hermitage Drive, for theft under $1,000;
Jessalyn E. England, 305 W. Hogan Lane, for resisting stop, arrest;
Lluis Tomas, 60 Shiloh Road, for theft under $1,000;
Matthew E. Powell, 621 Ridgelawn Ave., Morristown, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.