Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 3 included:
Christopher D. Fields, 340 Jud Neal Loop, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and domestic assault.
Terry W. Starnes, 405 Paul St., fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is canceled/suspended/revoked, failure to appear and schedule II drug violation.
Marcy D. Eaton, 200 Jerry Broyles Road, Chuckey, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and possess or casually exchange methamphetamine – seven grams.
Jerome A. Devoti, 20 E. Allens Bridge Road, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Casey E. Harry, 3633 Lancaster Drive, Knoxville, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Nicholas Johnathan Camera Jr., Petersburg, Virginia, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs.
Mitchell B. Mumpower, 164 Cherokee St., Mosheim, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Steven Michael Gordon, 112 Prairie Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted violation of Tennessee Sex Offender Registry; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Kala M. Grayson, 405 Elmhurst Drive, Kingsport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license.
Emily D. Beason, 406 Elk St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Heather D. Gilbert, 570 Lamons Road, Mohawk, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 75 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, and two charges of driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Harley L. Medcalf, 215 Starnes Hollow Road, Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Christopher David Fields, 276 Double Springs Road, Fall Branch, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Terry Willis Starnes, 405 Paul St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Marcey Donnette Eaton, 596 Briar Patch Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Marcus B. Shores, 605 S. McKee ST., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Amber Powers, 125 Haney Hill Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Catelynn Cutshall, 1380 Ross Country Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Milhorn, 90 Chariot Trail, Limestone, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Candice Pricenor, 218 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Payton Feathers, 121 Dillow Hill Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bobby Van Norton, 2586 White House Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Gilbert, 570 Lamons Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Harley Medcalf, 215 Starnes Hollow Lane, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed fir Candice Jo Henderson (Pricenor/Ottinger), 218 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Heather D. Gilbert, 570 Lamons Road, Mohawk, for failure to appear;
Jerry A. Franklin, 20 Stone Crest Park, for domestic assault;
Daniel Bill Metcalf, 63 Lakeshore Park, for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license;
Anthony Charles Wrenn, 744 Edgewood Drive, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Bobby V. Norton, 2586 Whitehouse Road, for resisting stop, arrest;
Kala M. Grayson, 405 Elmhurst Drive, Kingsport, for fugitive from justice;
Mark McLain, 1015 Old Baileyton Road, Afton, for simple assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for Harley L. Medcalf, 215 Starnes Hollow Lane, for simple possession of schedule II drugs.