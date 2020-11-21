Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 30 included:
April M. Myers, 127 Whispering Oaks Lane, forfeited a cash bond fo $715.03 for two counts of worthless check charges.
Larry W. Hartsock, 26 Pebblehill Park, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Jonathan Starnes, 1575 Dogwalk Road, Afton, forfeited a cash bond of $364.86 for a worthless check charge.
Rebecca W. Ricker, 55 Stomper Road, Afton, fined $25 and court cost, must complete 10 hours community work service, for leaving the scene of an accident.
Keisha Price, 123 Spring Brook Park, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation dismissed for the following:
Michael S. Dingus, 945 House Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Logan Redden, 303 Chevelle Way, Maryville, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Cassandra Messer, 211 N. Highland Ave., for assault (domestic);
Travis Blake Beck, 1320 Highway 113, Bulls Gap, for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license;
Herbert D. Marquez, 318 Cherry St., for driving on suspended/revoked;
A judicial diversion was granted for Andrae Robinson, 60 Shiloh Road, Tusculum, for theft under $1,000.