Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 4 included:
Jamie Lopez Manuel, no address listed, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Bruce L. Lamons, 181 Mt. Pleasant Lane, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Tracy N. Dunbar, 1114 Main St., Mosheim, fined $105 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for following too closely, violation of financial responsibility law and failure to appear.
Dillon B. Brewer, 192 Starnes Road, Telford, fined $1,200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for six years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle and DUI.
Terry L. Duncan, 390 Keller Road, Afton, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Matthew S. Andrews, 1905 Phillipi Road, Mohawk, fined $105 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, registration expired/improperly displayed and failure to appear.
Jesse James Willett, 124 Vicky St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt on a failure to appear.
Penny M. Powers, 262 S. Rufe Taylor Road, fined $2,450 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Jason W. Johnson, 755 Swanay Road, Limestone, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, for disorderly conduct.
Janice B. Lawson, 406 Elk St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Shelia K. Jester, 1315 Jim Fox Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and violation of order of protection or restraining order.
Elizabeth Rebecca Matyk (aka Elizabeth Dewey-Vogt), 740 Quillen Shell Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Makayla M. Byrd, 714 Wesley Ave., fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 55 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for six counts of attempted child abuse and neglect (if non-violent, under age eight).
Warren R. Ramey, 714 Wesley Ave., sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 55 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for six counts of attempted child abuse and neglect (if non-violent, under age eight).
Cody Keith Stout, 101 Ealy Road, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving without a license and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Robert Mathes, 366 S. Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, fine $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, susp70, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and misdemeanor evading.
Dalena Dawn Johnson, 155 Marsela Drive, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kevin Lee Roberts, 1350 Sunnyside Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dillion Boone Brewer, 157 Meadowview lane, Telford, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mollie Elizabeth McCaslin, 61 Blake Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Matthew Stephen Andrews, 312 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse James Willett, 124 Vicky St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse Allen Nelson, 404 Juniper St., sentenced to 60 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Penny Powers, 262 S. Ruff Taylor Road, sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cody Keith Stout, 101 Ealey Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Makayla Byrd, 714 Wesley Ave., sentenced to 10 days in jail, day for day, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Nathan Patrick, 934 Maple St., Kingsport, probation terminated;
Tami Barner, 109 Anderson St., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jason William Johnson, 755 Swannay Road, Limestone, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Nathan F. Patrick, 2995 Blue Springs Parkway, for domestic assault and failure to appear;
David Wayne Hawley, 1975 Leia Drive, Morristown, for simple possession of schedule V controlled substance and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance;
Kirsten M. Gibson, 1430 Mountain Loop, for domestic assault;
Coty Keith Stout, 101 Ealy Road, for criminal simulation.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jesse Allen Nelson, 404 Juniper St., for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Zacharie M. Wells, 1120 Arnold Road, for domestic assault;
Joseph Sexton, 475 Poplar Springs road, for failure to appear.
A judicial diversion was granted for Catherine Potter, 2121 Collins St., Morristown, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia.