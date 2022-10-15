Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 5 included:
Donald R. Guerassio, 2009 Eastwood Ave., Kingsport, fined $1,250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Joseph Stanley Jackson, 203 Forest Drive, Jonesborough, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all times suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs.
Lauren Perry, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest.
Whitney L. Williams, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Jodi R. Lane, 298 Locust St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, day for day, for contempt.
Michael A. Munera, 2145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor schedule VI drug violation, failure to appear, and two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Annie R. Gilkerson, 680 Whitehouse Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Damien Edwin Heister, 424 Freeman, Newport, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Charlene R. Carter, 190 Josie Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property.
Michael C. Kesterson, 5562 Asheville Highway, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule III drug violation.
Dexter L. Smith, 85 Mays St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Donald Ray Guerassio, 2009 Eastwood Ave., Kingsport, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitney L. Williams, no address listed, sentenced to 40 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Audrea Hope Bradley, 5214 Piney Grove Road, Hampton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Curtis Michael Lawn, 795 Greene Mountain Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Michael Munera, 108 S. Highland St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Shawn Joseph Forqurean, no address listed, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Erin Nicole Bontrager, 1430 Roaring Fork Road, for driving on a suspended license;
Crystal G. Privette, 471 Hartman Lane, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Joshua A. Norton, 25 Old Ridge Lane, for aggravated assault and criminal trespassing;
Heath E. Harris, 31 Bradley Ave., for two counts of domestic assault;
Abram Jude Scott Anderson, 118 Aspen Couurt, Mt. Carmel, for driving while license is suspended.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jefferson D. Bridges, 5610 Andrew Johnson Highway, Russellville, for fugitive from justice;
Donald R. Guerassio, 2009 Eastwood Ave., Kingsport, for lights required on motor vehicle and stop sign violation;
Christopher L. Hensley, 950 Sunnydale Road, for aggravated domestic assault;
Lauren Perry, no address listed, for disorderly conduct;
Michael A. Munera, 2145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation;
Charlene R. Carter, 190 Josie Road, Mohawk, for criminal trespassing;
Dexter L. Smith, 85 Mays St., for speeding (radar).
A judicial diversion was granted for Landon B. Deyton, 395 Big Springs Drive, Mosheim, for domestic assault.