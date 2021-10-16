Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 6 included:
Shane L. Hale, 107 Chapel St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, for public intoxication.
Cindy J. Collins, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Cassie Collins, 3800 E. Line Drive, Kingsport, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for failure to appear and theft under $1,000.
Joshua Craig Griffith, 1005 E. Church St., ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Shena Lee Hale, 107 Chapel St., ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Earlene Alexandra Willette, 145 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, day for day, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.