Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 7 included:
Cody J. Schacke, 104 Dunham Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Crystal S. Carter, 340 Cox Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Mike McAmis, 1710 Milburnton Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for livestock not to run at large.
Jack L. Laws, 235 Love St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Lindsey J. Thompson, 550 Whirlwind Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Michael A. Fannon, 1749 Jefferson Ave., Kingsport, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for schedule I – drug violation, failure to appear and DUI.
Carlene Seaton, 185 Sanders Road, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $189, restrained from the victim, for eight counts of theft under $1,000,
Christopher A. McMahon, 196 E. Brad St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
James Keith Ragan, 2644 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $120, restrained order entered, for vandalism under $1,000 and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Sheldon L. Johnson, 8160 107 Cutoff, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding.
Kenton Doyle Cooper, 495 Horton Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, for harassment.
Kenneth Tinley, 560 Meadow View Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Elaine M. Chapin, 1205 Meadow Branch Road, Bean Station, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lindsey June Thompson, 550 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Aaron McMahon, 196 E. Brad St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Alan Wright, 1450 McMillian Road, Midway, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Christine R. Zimmerman, 235 Friendship Road N., Afton, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Mark Andrew Teal, 315 Guthrie Green Road, Bulls Gap, for driving on a revoked/suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jay William Britt, 121 Spring St., for evading arrest;
Tyler William Bledsoe, 3136 Blackburn Ave., Bloomingdale, for filing a false report.
A judicial diversion was granted for Michael Shane Spayth, 858 St. Clair Road, Bulls Gap, for misdemeanor possession of schedule II (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.