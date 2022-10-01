Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 14 included:
Justin Douglas Babb, 92 Leisure Lane, Chuckey, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dennis Askland, 902 S. Mill Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $93.08, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Timothy Crum, 115 Shallow Creek Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Alicia R. Horton, 319 Cherry St., fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI.
Dusty L. Smith, 357 E. Broadway Boulevard, Jefferson City, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Matthew Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Shawn M. Cutshaw, 155 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $364, for domestic assault and two counts of misdemeanor vandalism.
Mack E. Peters, 712 Carson St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $50, restrained from the victim, for criminal simulation.
Joseph Muler, 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Tiffany Danielle Martin, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Allen Curley, 263 McNeal Circle, Mooresburg, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Christopher Douglas Brown, 209 N. Nelson St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Phillip Kerry Clay, 107 W. High St., Lebanon, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Matthew Roger Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Shawn Michael Cutshaw, 155 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mack Edward Peters, 712 Carson St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Daron F. Phillip, 333 E. 92nd St., Brooklyn, New York, for driving on a suspended license;
Charles Phillips Jr., 223 W. Schunior St., Eninburg, Texas, for no commercial drivers license;
Damiyon Phillips, 105 Oakland Park, for driving without a license drivers license address violation, lights required on motor vehicle and registration expired/improperly displayed;
Conlandgous G. Jordan, no address listed, for public intoxication.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Robert Keith Steelman, 2230 Whitehouse Road, for violation of financial responsibility;
Alicia R. Horton, 319 Cherry St., for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Dusty L. Smith, 357 E. Broadway Boulevard, Jefferson City, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Lashaye K. Catron, 2070 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville, for joyriding.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Gloria Askland, 902 S. Mill Road, for theft under $1,000;
Shelia M. Lawson, 1781 Mullins Road, Russellville, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor manufacture/deliver/sell of a controlled substance, schedule II drug violation and schedule IV drug violation;
Lashaye K. Catron, 2070 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville, for manufacture of methamphetamine.