Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 16 included:
Antonio Byron Casey, 3741 Troutland Ave., Roanoke, Virginia, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Timothy James Ingle, 120 Holly Creek Road, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and five counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Crystal Haynes, 1825 Highway 107, Jonesborough, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $62.96, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Whitney N. Humbert, 385 Carter Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession schedule II drugs.
Joseph Robert Fornear, 1004 Stonemark Trail, La Vergne, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drugs.
Sonda M. Cross, 206 Marshall Lane, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Joseph Douglas Greene, 406 E. Harris St., Palatka, Florida, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Alicia Renee Horton, 1260 Kingsport Highway, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brittany Marie Laws, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crystal Haynes, 6165 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brad Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitney Nicole Humbert, 385 Carter Lane, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lori Lynn Charlton, 222 Old Cemetery Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Kenneth Dwayne Peters, 357 E. Broadway Boulevard, Jefferson City;
Timothy J. Ingle, 1258 Hartman Lane.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Trent Edward Knight, 215 Singletree Lane, for driving while licenses suspended;
Tanner C. Pursley, 1165 Mysinger Road, for driving while license suspended/revoked;
Antonio Byron Casey, 3741 Troutland Ave., Roanoke, Virginia, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Timothy J. Ingle, 1258 Hartman Lane, for driving while license suspended;
Adelina Plekhanova, 2200 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Florida, for schedule VI drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Joseph Robert Fornear, 1004 Stonemark Trail, La Vergne, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Chelsea E. Farmer, 8425 Baileyton Road, for aggravated assault;
Timothy James Ingle, 120 Holly Creek Road, for failure to appear, registration expired/improperly displayed, speeding (radar), driving on a revoked license, two counts of failure to appear, and two counts of violation of financial responsibility law.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Nicola Shade, 309 Pinecrest Drive, for theft under $1,000;
Edwin V. Freeman, 13017 Payton Drive, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs in a commercial motor vehicle;
Ivan A. Nchaev, 245 Poinciana Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, for schedule VI drug violation.