Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept 16 included:
Christopher E. Cutshall, Lonesome Pine Trail, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for telephone harassment.
Aaron Christopher Clemmons, 1235 Swan Pond Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear at jail; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Sheldon L. Johnson, no address listed, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Donovon L. Pruitt, 441 Rocky Hill Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Stephanie M. Collins, 310 Polly Anna Drive, Mosheim, fined $1,750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule I drug, simple possession of schedule II drug and simple possession of schedule VI drug.
Brystle A. Kimery, 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and two counts of failure to appear.
Dustin L. Justice, 136 Reynolds Ave., Surgoinsville, fined $1,200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.
Amy Thompson, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Phillip Anthony Robinson, 44 Moonstone Park, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding.
James R. McInturff, 429 Upper Sandvalley Road, Jonesborough, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for misdemeanor child endangerment.
Christopher Earl Taylor, 1840 White House Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, for theft under $1,000.
Christopher A. McMahon, 616 E. Church St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor domestic assault, resisting stop, arrest and vandalism.
Stephanie Michelle Collins, 132 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Aaron Clemmons, 1235 Swan Pond Lane, Knoxville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sheldon L. Johnson, 480 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Phillip Robinson, 44 Moon Stone Park, Mohawk, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James McInturff, 429 Upper Sand Valley Road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy E. Taylor Sr., 1840 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Aaron McMahon, no address listed, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bobby Whitaker, 7800 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, sentenced to three terms of 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Christopher E. Cutshall, 120 Curtis St., for failure to appear;
Danielle L. Moore, 3651 Emanuel Road, Newport, for driving on a suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Christopher E. Cutshall, 120 Curtis St., for failure to appear;
Jada L. Davis, 68 Magnolia St., Mosheim, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
James R. McInturff, 218 Upper Sand Valley Road, Jonesborough, for public intoxication and failure to appear;
Seth L. Hensley, 700 Dixie Road, for domestic assault;
Christopher A. McMahon, 616 E. Church St., for burglary.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Katie Elizabeth Tarlton, 3524 Whitehouse Road, for party to the offense of evading arrest;
Jada L. Davis, 68 Magnolia St., Mosheim, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine;
Brooklyn M. Romines, 514 W. Church St., for unlawful drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.