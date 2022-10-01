Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 19 included:
Bertran Antwan Hartzog, 5338 Highway 26, Wiggins, Mississippi, forfeited a cash bond, for public intoxication.
Rudy Patrick Massi, 5190 Newport Highway, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
James A. Palmer, 5640 Whitehouse Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Denise C. Mohler, 112 Prairie Lane, fined $425 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Timothy Harold Adams, 1870 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
Stacy Renee Harris, 116 Ridge Road, Fall Branch, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Benjamin J. Hamilton, 2995 Bluesprings Parkway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Michael L. Schleutker, 300 Round Knob Lane, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Brian J. Timberman, 1310 Babbs Mill Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for vandalism under $1,000 and harassment (oral threat).
Samantha A. Wines, 105 Ell St., sentenced to three days in jail, for contempt.
Amber L. Waskiewicz, 152 Carmack Drive, Hiltons, Virginia, fined $805 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for posses or casually exchange of methamphetamine, driving without a license and failure to appear.
Jason S. Roney, 131 Hillrises Drive, Jonesborough, fined $50 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Sabrina N. Waters, 3845 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Ronald E. Bush, 228 Buckingham Court, fined $275 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, and an additional six months in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, theft under $1,000, resisting stop, arrest, disorderly conduct, vandalism under $1,000, and two counts of driving without a license.
Francis D. Chieffo Jr., 3633 Oliver St., Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to time served, with the balance on probation, for failure to sign citation and failure to appear.
Steven Gordon, 905 Seaton Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Autumn F. Wills, 192 E. Ocean Boulevard, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Benjamin Jamar Hamilton, 109 New Street, Jonesborough, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brian James Timberman, 16 Redonda Circle, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Wendy Rae Mull, 63 Snapps Ferry Park, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amber Waskiewicz, 152 Carmack Drive, Hiltons, Virginia, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amanda Ruth Bitner, 3315 Chuckey Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Sabina N. Waters, 3845 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Alex Lee McGhee, 20 Airport Road, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Christopher Alen Crawford, 125 Magnolia St., Mosheim, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Sheila K. Short, 89 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Dontae Paul Smith, no address listed, for felony possession of schedule II drugs;
James A. Palmer, 5640 Whitehouse Road, for failure to appear;
Christopher M. Tunnell, 3785 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Jason S. Roney, 131 Hillrise Drive, Jonesborough, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle;
Nelsido De Jesus Paulino Ortega, 1321 8th Ave., Watervliet, New York, for driving on a suspended license;
Ronald E. Bush, 228 Buckingham Court, for violation of seat belt law.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
James A. Palmer, 5640 Whitehouse Road, for failure to appear;
Amber L. Waskiewicz, 152 Carmack Drive, Hiltons, Virginia, for violation of vehicle registration law and violation of financial responsibility law.
Ronald E. Bush, 228 Buckingham Court, for violation of financial responsibility law, unlawful removal of registration decal or plate, unregistered vehicle, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.