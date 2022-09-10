Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 2 included:
Donna L. Metcalf, 1725 Charlie Doty Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Phillip Long, 70 Brown Springs Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 9 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for failure to appear and two counts of criminal trespassing.
Eric Daniel Rogers, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Madison Odarah Metcalf, 1080 Harold Cemetery Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, for theft under $10,000.
Hailey M. Messer, 417 Highland Ave., Johnson City, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle and theft under $1,000.
Michele Hann, 95 Chestnut St., Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Nancy J. Maynard, 412 Cherry St., fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Billy W. Stamper, 2145 Shakerag road, fined $1,550 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, DUI and failure to appear.
Donna Louise Metcalf, 1725 Charlie Doty Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amanda Lynn Vance, 1690 Culbertson Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
David Wayne Backus Jr., 2285 Jockey Road, Limestone, sentenced to 40 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Eric Daniel Rogers, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Madison Metcalf, 1080 Harold Cemetery Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Hailey Melissa Messer, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Billy Wallace Stamper, 2145 Shakerag Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Joshua Maples, 96 Fairway, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Toby J. Waits (alias), 833 N. Main St., Bulls Gap, for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card;
Nicholas Cole Quillen, 315 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, for driving on a suspended license;
Tamela L. Stevenson, 625 White Sands Road, for aggravated domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Madison O. Metcalf, Prince Ave, Erwin, for public intoxication;
Hailey M. Messer, 417 Highland Ave., Johnson City, for theft of property (motor vehicle);
Billy W. Stamper, 2145 Shakerag Road, for open container law, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.