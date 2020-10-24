Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 22 included:
Maranda J. Hensley, 200 Ragan Hollow Lane, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Keith E. Wilson, 375 Hartshaw Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Lucie P. Stalcup, 354 Lou Ellen St., Newport, forfeited a cash bond of $584, for two counts of public intoxication.
Maranda J. Hensley, 200 Ragan Hollow Lane, Midway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, for driving on suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
Garey L. Bowman, 132 Cherry St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving on suspended/revoked.
Keith E. Wilson, 375 Hartshaw Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Andrew W. Shelton, 270 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to three terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor arrest, driving on suspended/revoked and alteration of serial numbers.
Steven D. Reilly, 101 Cherrydale Drive, forfeited a cash bond, for violation of seat belt law.
Rachael Dawn Ealey, 544 New Hope Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 101 A. Simpson St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Heather Carter, 1663 Billy Bible Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Tristan S. Casebier, 1006 Sylvan Circle, for underage consumption;
Crystal Renea Key, 72 Magnolia St., Mosheim, for driving on a suspended license;
Leandre K. Dabney, 1108 W. Summer St., for failure to appear;
Steven D. Reilly, 101 Cherrydale Drive, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Dylan Ray Seay, 87 Cedar Hill Road, vandalism under $1,000