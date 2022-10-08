Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 26 included:
Angela C. Morris, 270 Goddard Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Amelia D. Gore, 11055 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Dustin H. Garland, 340 Bearfield Road, Chuckey, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for violation of financial responsibility law and DUI.
Evan A. Kinser, 90 New Hope Road, fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $49.97, for theft under $1,000, failure to appear and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Brittany Ford, 360 Emerald Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, day for day, for contempt.
Melissa D. Lawson, 1002 44th Ave. N., Nashville, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving while licenses is suspended/revoked and DUI.
Juam Carlos Artega Ruiz, 1294 Milligan Highway, Johnson City, fined $425 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law and DUI.
Ryan D. Humphreys, 4089 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $750 x3, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule IV drug violation, schedule V drug violation and schedule III drug violation.
Jamie L. Williamson, 1231 Taylor Road, Morristown, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Dustin B. Price, 106 Old Ridge Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
William Jacob Henry, 3 Osprey Point, fined $750 x4, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of schedule I drugs.
Nathane Thomas McMichael, 82 Rock Quarry Road, Afton, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days, suspended to eight days in jail, for criminal trespassing.
Brittany Fawbush, 324 E. Church St., sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Melissa Dawn Lawson, 245 Ashway Terrace, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Steve Lee Davis, 132 Possum Hollow Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David Allen Dabbs, 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ryan Daniel Humphreys, 1410 S. Allens Bridge Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Marion McClure III, 120 Shanks Park, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jamie L. Williamson, 205 N. Irish St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Donya Kathleen Tipton, 322 Royal St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Anthony David Tipton, 2425 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Anthony J. Allshouse, 709 Douglas Drive, Johnson City, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dustin Bruce Price, 24 Prairie Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
William Brent Bledsoe, 243 Highway 93, Fall Branch, for criminal trespassing;
Bobby Joe Evans, 247 Old Mountain Campground, for driving on a suspended license;
Garry Lee Sauceman, 620 Fish Hook Road, Mosheim, for driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
George Walter Morgan, 60 Sunnyside Loop, for fugitive from justice and violation of Tennessee Sex Offender Registry;
Stephen Arnold, 107 Charles St., for simple assault;
Evan A. Kinser, 90 New Hope Road, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Brittany Ann Delangy, 3710 Lonesome Pine Trail, for failure to appear;
Patrick M. James, 31 J. Mell Johnson Road, for harassment (oral threat).
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Alley B. Morgan, 525 Jones Quarry Road, Knoxville, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Rakesia M. Sams, 1015 House Road, for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.