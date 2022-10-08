Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 28 included:
William Randall Church, 107 Charles St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving without a license and failure to appear.
Cody J. Hatter, 58 Bradley Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Jessica Lutz, 1360 Flatwoods Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $1,185,87, for theft under $1,000.
Ddee H. Wells, 580 Slate Creek Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Corey M. Culler, 1729 Mary St., Johnson City, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $685.82, restrained from the victim, for vandalism.
Joshua L. Jones, 13 Roller St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest.
Cody Hatter, 58 Bradley Ave., sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chelsey Elizabeth Dunbar, 122 Cogdill Road, Knoxville, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jonathan Eugene Davis, 106 Chapel St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Michael Lee David Seabolt, 1290 Wilkerson Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Larry Todd Norton, 280 Snapps Ferry Road, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Lance Allen Dean, 425 Midway Road, Midway, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Darrell Robins, 288 Buncemtie Road, Blountville, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Elizabeth R. Johnson, 4730 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Melinda Sue Owens, 1307 Lincoln Ave., Morristown, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Nancy Ann Brogdon, 655 Greystone Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Chad Alexander Farinacci, 4045 107 Cutoff, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Thomas Roy Williams, 8 Lords Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Ashley C. Guinn, 306 Housely Ave., for domestic assault;
Kaleb G. Enix, 341 Spring Hollow Drive, Morristown, for aggravated assault;
Justin D. Bailiff, 366 Birdwell Circle, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Anthony Wayne Moorman, 5280 Lonesome Pine Trail, for assault on a minor;
Joshua L. Jones, 13 Roller St., for reckless driving.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Tera L. Clark, 1168 Meadow Creek Lane, Jonesborough, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Olufela A. Sadik, 8 Crescent St., Newark, New Jersey, for possession of schedule VI drugs.