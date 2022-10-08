Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard Sept. 30 Oct 8, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 30 included:Rickie P. Kirkpatrick, 164 E. Brad St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.Stanislav Arlyukov, 14 Kelley Court, Brighton Mass., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.Larry Michael Harris, 1821 Zane Whitson Drive, Erwin, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.Johnny Lynn Dabbs, 134 Moon Light Ccourt, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.Mikayla Renee Knight, 125 Woodlyn St., sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.Robert Mathes, 3665 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.Bronson Lister, 440 Fairgrounds Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:Kevin Andrew Dykes, 1214 Cherry St., Gray, probation terminated;Michelle Dawn Romines, 514 W. Church St., probation continued and extended 11 months;Ashley Lynn Wickline, 2130 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;Angela Conniff Potter McIntosh, 515 Chuckey Ruritan S., Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.Charges were dismissed for the following:Rickie P. Kirkpatrick, 164 E. Brad St., for violation of order of protection or restraining order and domestic assault;Michelle D. Romines, 514 W. Church St., for domestic assault;Amanda G. Bentley, 740 Happy Valley Road, Limestone, for failure to appear, vandalism (domestic) and failure to appear.The state declined to prosecute the following:Ashley Edwards, 1037 Dashaway Road, Chuckey, for simple assault;Tyler L. Smith, 495 Pritchard, Road, Limestone, for public intoxication.Ashley Edwards, 1037 Dashaway Road, Chuckey, for simple assault;Michael A. Petty, 106 Henry St., for driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law and domestic assault. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Probation Violation Law Criminal Law Rickie P. Kirkpatrick Simple Assault Assault Chuckey Ruritan S. Cases Heard Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now California Transplant Wins Shooting State Title It Happened Here Man Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence For Crime Spree Judge Dismisses Lillelid Defendants' Relief Bid Man Charged With Theft Of Tractor-Trailers