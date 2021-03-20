City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in February included:

NEW RESIDENTIAL

Russell Harrison, $130,000, for a single family residence, at 205 E. Broyles St.;

Don Wiggin, $300,000, for a single family residence, at 233 Mayor Ave.;

Idell Construction Co., Inc., $169,000, for a single family residence, 240 Radford Drive;

Idell Construction Co., Inc., $199,000, for a single family residence, 250 Radford Drive

RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS

Russell Harrison, $1, for curb cuts, at 205 E. Broyles St.;

Don Wiggin, $100, for curb cuts, at 233 Mayor Ave.;

Dove Construction Service, LLC, $1,200, for fuel gas release, at 515 Villa Lane;

Jack Whitaker, $650, for fuel gas release, at 1309 Upland Ave.;

Travis Cooter, $5,000, for mechanical, at 127 Baileyton Road;

Travis Cooter, $5,000, for mechanical, at 131 Baileyton Road;

Leon Bell, $3,000, for fuel gas release, at 216 Oliphant Drive;

Watson Leonard, $5,000, for mechanical, at 126 Old Shiloh Road;

John Seaton, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 1607 Valiant Drive;

Idell Construction Co., Inc., $5,500, for plumbing, at 253 Radford Drive;

Idell Construction Co., Inc., $5,500, for plumbing, at 255 Radford Drive;

Matt Neal, $10,000, for plumbing, at 132 Clear Mountain Trail;

Jerry Thomas, $800, for plumbing, at 501 W. Irish St.;

Jerry Thomas, $15,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 404 Juniper St.;

Joe Shelton, $3,100, for replacing a porch and roof, and vinyl siding;

Jeffrey Ward, $98,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 401 Maple Ave.;

Sheila Moore, $11,500, for a new deck, at 102 E. Savanna Court;

Tommy Winters, $12,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 101 Grandview Ave.;

Jose Zapata, $3,500, for new windows and vinyl siding, at 308 Juniper St.;

Jerry Thomas, $44,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 501 W. Irish St.;

Ray Britt, $4,000, for a new roof, at 811 Carson St.;

NEW COMMERCIAL

Jost International Corp, $300,000, for a new foundation, at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS

Premium Waters, Inc., $2,267,600, for an addition/remodel, at 1616 Industrial Road;

Farmers Livestock Co., $24,000, for an accessory building, at 336 Bohannon Ave.;

Lighthouse Assembly of God, $42,930, for an addition/remodel, at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Carolyn Hartman, $10,000, for an addition/remodel, at 818 Tusculum Boulevard;

B.J. Broyles, $12,000, for new mechanical, at 908 Tusculum Boulevard;

Lenny Lawson, $95,000, for new mechanical, at 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

A. Keith Livingston, $36,740, for new roof, at 114 S. Main St.

SIGN PERMITS

John Cox, $115, at 446 E. Bernard Ave.;

RBS Investments LLC, $50, at 1612 Industrial Road;

Crestview Commercial, $100, at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Connie Gabby, $100, at 615 E. Adnrew Johnson Highway;

Kenneth Bates, $3,790, at 2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Leonard B. Lawson and Max W. Lawson, $440, at 3305 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Leonard B. Lawson and Max W. Lawson, $665, at 3305 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

