City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in February included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Russell Harrison, $130,000, for a single family residence, at 205 E. Broyles St.;
Don Wiggin, $300,000, for a single family residence, at 233 Mayor Ave.;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $169,000, for a single family residence, 240 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $199,000, for a single family residence, 250 Radford Drive
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Russell Harrison, $1, for curb cuts, at 205 E. Broyles St.;
Don Wiggin, $100, for curb cuts, at 233 Mayor Ave.;
Dove Construction Service, LLC, $1,200, for fuel gas release, at 515 Villa Lane;
Jack Whitaker, $650, for fuel gas release, at 1309 Upland Ave.;
Travis Cooter, $5,000, for mechanical, at 127 Baileyton Road;
Travis Cooter, $5,000, for mechanical, at 131 Baileyton Road;
Leon Bell, $3,000, for fuel gas release, at 216 Oliphant Drive;
Watson Leonard, $5,000, for mechanical, at 126 Old Shiloh Road;
John Seaton, $1,500, for fuel gas release, at 1607 Valiant Drive;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $5,500, for plumbing, at 253 Radford Drive;
Idell Construction Co., Inc., $5,500, for plumbing, at 255 Radford Drive;
Matt Neal, $10,000, for plumbing, at 132 Clear Mountain Trail;
Jerry Thomas, $800, for plumbing, at 501 W. Irish St.;
Jerry Thomas, $15,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 404 Juniper St.;
Joe Shelton, $3,100, for replacing a porch and roof, and vinyl siding;
Jeffrey Ward, $98,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 401 Maple Ave.;
Sheila Moore, $11,500, for a new deck, at 102 E. Savanna Court;
Tommy Winters, $12,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 101 Grandview Ave.;
Jose Zapata, $3,500, for new windows and vinyl siding, at 308 Juniper St.;
Jerry Thomas, $44,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 501 W. Irish St.;
Ray Britt, $4,000, for a new roof, at 811 Carson St.;
NEW COMMERCIAL
Jost International Corp, $300,000, for a new foundation, at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Premium Waters, Inc., $2,267,600, for an addition/remodel, at 1616 Industrial Road;
Farmers Livestock Co., $24,000, for an accessory building, at 336 Bohannon Ave.;
Lighthouse Assembly of God, $42,930, for an addition/remodel, at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Carolyn Hartman, $10,000, for an addition/remodel, at 818 Tusculum Boulevard;
B.J. Broyles, $12,000, for new mechanical, at 908 Tusculum Boulevard;
Lenny Lawson, $95,000, for new mechanical, at 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
A. Keith Livingston, $36,740, for new roof, at 114 S. Main St.
SIGN PERMITS
John Cox, $115, at 446 E. Bernard Ave.;
RBS Investments LLC, $50, at 1612 Industrial Road;
Crestview Commercial, $100, at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Connie Gabby, $100, at 615 E. Adnrew Johnson Highway;
Kenneth Bates, $3,790, at 2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Leonard B. Lawson and Max W. Lawson, $440, at 3305 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Leonard B. Lawson and Max W. Lawson, $665, at 3305 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;