City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in May included:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots, $10,000, for single wide manufactured home, at 32 Fullview Drive;
Mike Girard, $285,000, for a single family residence, at 130 Clear Mountain Trail;
Hoosier Builder LLC, $385,000, for a single family residence, at 236 Bedford Circle;
Don Wiggin, $220,000, for a single family residence, at 103 Housley Ave.
RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS
Amy Francis, $3,000, for an assessory building, at 1425 W. Main St.;
Sandra Wells, $1,800, for an accessory building, at 1214 E. Church St.;
Brad Allen, $100, for drivway/curb cuts, at 211 Gregory Ave.;
Joel D. Cunningham, $1, for drivway/curb cuts, at 1405 Woodmont Drive;
Mike Girard, $100, for drivway/curb cuts, at 130 Clear Mountain Trail;
Hoosier Builders LLC, $100, for drivway/curb cuts, at 236 Bedford Circle;
Don Wiggin, $100, for drivway/curb cuts, at 103 Housley Ave.;
Bill Muhlhahn, $7,200, for new mechanical, at 222 Lake St.;
Machea Scott, $900, for fuel gas release, at 1711 Lafayettte St.;
Jason Reynolds, $600, for fuel gas release, at 1215 Tanglewood Drive;
Chad Dalton, $1,000, for fuel gas release, at 143 Oliphant Drive;
Harry Haun, $12,800, for new plumbing, at 1860 Old Shiloh Road;
Lisa McCamey, $5,673, for new plumbing, at 1200 Kevin Lane;
Jeffrey Woods, $600, for new plumbing, at 264 Oliphant Drive;
Shane Hite, $4,800, for new plumbing, at 306 N. Main St.;
Dove Construction Services, LLC, $4,800, for new plumbing at 523 Villa Lane;
Louis Wheeler, $5,000, for porch addition, at 212 Wellington Drive;
Eric Shelton, $25,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 508 Acton Court;
Amy Francis, $20,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 1425 W. Main St.;
Laurie Weems and Chris Weems, $10,000, for a deck with roof, at 200 Sevier Ave.;
Burton Ellis, $40,000, for a new roof, at 134 Oak Grove Road;
James Ellis, $6,000, for a deck, at 220 Gregory Ave.;
Charles Clevenger, $5,000, for a new roof, at 403 E. Cutler St.;
Christy Booze, $3,400, for a new roof, at 1201 Tanglewood Drive;
Thomas Flynn, $11,000, for a new roof, at 23 Heritage Hills Drive;
Buddy & Patricia Taylor, $10,540, for a new roof, at 102 Heather Lane
NEW COMMERCIAL
Cross Anchor Utility District, $100, for new shell and slab, at 800 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS
Marshall Patterson, $15,000, for addition/remodel, at 2244 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Scott Bulington, $39,500, for addition/remodel, at 1338 Tusculum Boulevard;
John Seaton, $12,400, for new mechanical, at 143 Patriots Crossing;
DWB Greeneville LLC, $25,000, for new plumbing, at 2321 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Charles Ellenburg, $400, for new plumbing, at 901 Tusculum Boulevard;
RTCH Development, $20,000, for new roof, at 1618 Old Tusculum Road;
Robin Dean, $12,000, for a new roof, at 1205 W. Main St.
SIGN PERMITS
Andrew Johnson Bank, $32,336, at 124 N. Main St.;
Andrew Johnson Bank, $12,500, at 204 N. Main St.;
Deborah Shaw, $538, at 1000 Snapps Ferry Road;
Kanti LLC, $5,500, at 1790 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Thomas Broyles, $436, at 703 Crum St., Ste. 2;
Cobble Rentals, $100, at 111 Village Drive;
Jankar General Partnership, $100, at 712 Professional Plaza;
KAF Realty, $480, at 560 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Cereberus Realty Company, $4,500, at 835 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Mountain Song LLC, $414, at 560 Tusculum Boulevard