City building permits issued through the Greeneville Building Inspector’s office in May included:

NEW RESIDENTIAL

UR-OZBP Ravenwood Lots, $10,000, for single wide manufactured home, at 32 Fullview Drive;

Mike Girard, $285,000, for a single family residence, at 130 Clear Mountain Trail;

Hoosier Builder LLC, $385,000, for a single family residence, at 236 Bedford Circle;

Don Wiggin, $220,000, for a single family residence, at 103 Housley Ave.

RESIDENTIAL RENOVATIONS

Amy Francis, $3,000, for an assessory building, at 1425 W. Main St.;

Sandra Wells, $1,800, for an accessory building, at 1214 E. Church St.;

Brad Allen, $100, for drivway/curb cuts, at 211 Gregory Ave.;

Joel D. Cunningham, $1, for drivway/curb cuts, at 1405 Woodmont Drive;

Mike Girard, $100, for drivway/curb cuts, at 130 Clear Mountain Trail;

Hoosier Builders LLC, $100, for drivway/curb cuts, at 236 Bedford Circle;

Don Wiggin, $100, for drivway/curb cuts, at 103 Housley Ave.;

Bill Muhlhahn, $7,200, for new mechanical, at 222 Lake St.;

Machea Scott, $900, for fuel gas release, at 1711 Lafayettte St.;

Jason Reynolds, $600, for fuel gas release, at 1215 Tanglewood Drive;

Chad Dalton, $1,000, for fuel gas release, at 143 Oliphant Drive;

Harry Haun, $12,800, for new plumbing, at 1860 Old Shiloh Road;

Lisa McCamey, $5,673, for new plumbing, at 1200 Kevin Lane;

Jeffrey Woods, $600, for new plumbing, at 264 Oliphant Drive;

Shane Hite, $4,800, for new plumbing, at 306 N. Main St.;

Dove Construction Services, LLC, $4,800, for new plumbing at 523 Villa Lane;

Louis Wheeler, $5,000, for porch addition, at 212 Wellington Drive;

Eric Shelton, $25,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 508 Acton Court;

Amy Francis, $20,000, for a residential addition/remodel, at 1425 W. Main St.;

Laurie Weems and Chris Weems, $10,000, for a deck with roof, at 200 Sevier Ave.;

Burton Ellis, $40,000, for a new roof, at 134 Oak Grove Road;

James Ellis, $6,000, for a deck, at 220 Gregory Ave.;

Charles Clevenger, $5,000, for a new roof, at 403 E. Cutler St.;

Christy Booze, $3,400, for a new roof, at 1201 Tanglewood Drive;

Thomas Flynn, $11,000, for a new roof, at 23 Heritage Hills Drive;

Buddy & Patricia Taylor, $10,540, for a new roof, at 102 Heather Lane

NEW COMMERCIAL

Cross Anchor Utility District, $100, for new shell and slab, at 800 W. Andrew Johnson Highway

COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS

Marshall Patterson, $15,000, for addition/remodel, at 2244 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Scott Bulington, $39,500, for addition/remodel, at 1338 Tusculum Boulevard;

John Seaton, $12,400, for new mechanical, at 143 Patriots Crossing;

DWB Greeneville LLC, $25,000, for new plumbing, at 2321 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Charles Ellenburg, $400, for new plumbing, at 901 Tusculum Boulevard;

RTCH Development, $20,000, for new roof, at 1618 Old Tusculum Road;

Robin Dean, $12,000, for a new roof, at 1205 W. Main St.

SIGN PERMITS

Andrew Johnson Bank, $32,336, at 124 N. Main St.;

Andrew Johnson Bank, $12,500, at 204 N. Main St.;

Deborah Shaw, $538, at 1000 Snapps Ferry Road;

Kanti LLC, $5,500, at 1790 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Thomas Broyles, $436, at 703 Crum St., Ste. 2;

Cobble Rentals, $100, at 111 Village Drive;

Jankar General Partnership, $100, at 712 Professional Plaza;

KAF Realty, $480, at 560 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Cereberus Realty Company, $4,500, at 835 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Mountain Song LLC, $414, at 560 Tusculum Boulevard

