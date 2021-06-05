County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in April included:
Steven Goad, $550,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 158 Belle Meade Court.
David J. Teeters, $351,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 889 Ricker Road.
Matthew J. Larkins, $22,000, for a residential addition and carport, at 165 Spring Lane.
Bryan L. Susong, $53,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 255 S. Mill Road.
Brown H. Stegall and Janet L. Stegall, $30,000, for a detached residential garage.
James Fincher, $30,000, for a detached residential garage, at 830 Lonesome Pine Trail.
Dean S. Sinsabaugh and Viola M. Sinsabaugh, $3,500, for a covered deck, at 525 Jimmy Johnson Road.
Kristi M. Mathis, $8,000, for a detached accessory building, at 225 Plainview Heights.
Lynn and Dave Tucker, $400,000, for a single family residence, at 4950 Erwin Highway, Afton.
Dicey Long, $3,400, for a new roof, at 34 Earlington Drive.
SBA Communication Corp., $25,000, for adding equipment, at Ramsey Property, Mohawk Ridge, Bulls Gap.
Rosina Dorton annd Curtis Dorton, $13,600, for overhang for deck, at 269 Schofield Drive.
Walter Miscoski and Anne Miscoski, $29,000, for a detached residential garage, at 170 Amity Road.
Craig and Amy Emenaker, $75,000, for a single family residence and attached carport, at 185 Cutshaw Lane.
Brandon Rohr, $3,500, for a new roof, at 642 Slate Creek Road.
Renee Wilkerson, $30,000, for a residential addition, at 175 Brown Ave.
CMH, $175,000, for a double wide manufacture home and attached residential garage, at 545 Roaming Drive.
Christopher Barh, $126,635, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2010 Brown Springs Road.
Gerard Talmadge, $138,291, for a double wide manufacture home, at 304 Roaming Drive.
Arvo Kanna and Rhoda M. Kanna, $25,300, for a detached residential garage, at 650 Cartwheel Road.
Jordan Chase, $100,000, for a residential addition and remodel, at 15995 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey.
Richard Crawford and Samantha Crawford, $102,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1384 Smelcer Road.
Linda P. Reagan, $7,582, for a new roof, at 3430 Bright Hope Road.
Ricky D. Frye, $92,328, for a single family residence and porch, at 520 Rader Sidetrack Road.
Ricky D. Frye, $109,176, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 560 Rader Sidetrack Road.;
Ricky D. Frye, $102,071, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 540 Rader Sidetrack Road.
Walter and Ashley Schwartz, $250,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 65 Lori Circle.
Russ D. Hensley and Rehea D. Hensley, $359,020, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 18 Fox Ford Road.
Paul and Kim Roule, $21,000, for a detached residential garage, at 7355 Newport Highway.
Limestone Construction, $200,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 290 Whispering Ridges Road.
Joe Neufield, $44,000, for a residential addition, at 113 Valerie Lane.
Matthew Bowman and Jessica Bowman, $17,000, for a detached residential building, at 1555 Rheatown Road, Chuckey.
Rostislav Voytenko and Grazyna Voytenko, $25,000, for a residential addition, at 35 Cox Hill Road.
Brandie and William B. Malone, $4,000, for a deck, at 2250 Baileyton Road.
Larry L. Landers and Gail Landers, $27,600, for a new roof, at 110 Ayers Lane.
Steven R. Bible and Sheila Ann Bible, $15,600, for a new roof, at 2127 Pisgah Road.
Timothy Rhoton, $9,219.20, for a new roof, at 170 Jones Lane.
Daniel Myers, $500, for enclosing a carport, at 429 C.M. Jones Road.
Danny Collins and Judy Collins, $160,000, for a single family residence and detached residential garage, at 1982 Olivet Mountain Road.
Tony E. Yost and Amanda D. Yost, $123,128, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 106 Turner Hill Road, Mosheim.
Tony F. Yost and Amanda D. Yost, $123,138, for a single family residence, attached attached residential garage and porch, at 126 Turner Hill Road, Mosheim.
Thomas W. and Darlene S. Sharpe, $468,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 646 Skyway Drive.
Jaydelyn A. and Virginia L. Parkins, $45,000, for a detached residential garage, at 45 Browns Hill Loop.
Travis and Robin Crabtree, $12,000, for a detached residential garage, at 6070 Chuckey Pike.
Carolyn Belt, $70,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1764 McCoy Road.
Tony H. Campbell, $2,600, for a deck extension, for 136 Cimarron Trail.
Brandy Bowers and Susan K.C. Bowers, $127,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 218 Kay Miller Lane, Chuckey.
Adam Shelton, $195,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 45 Gibson Loop.
Jessee Heath, $6,085.64, for a carport, at 8560 W. Allens Bridge Road.
David S. Moore, $304,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1560 Babbs Mill Road.
Rickey W. Ward, $50,568, for a single family residence and porch, at 1715 W. Pines Road.
Tim and Janet Stafford, $550,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 363 Waterstone Circle.
Joseph Kendall and Nicole Kendall, $170,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 1340 Bright Hope Road.
Catherine T. Bacon, $450,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 820 Nolichuckey Road.
Jeff Tweed, $25,000, for a detached residential garage, at 75 Cosley Lane.
Patrick Johnston, $425, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 233 Jo Johnston Lane.
Brian and Denise Tuthill, $210,360, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 170 Sanders Road.
Melissa Combs and Victor E. Combs Sr., $69,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 765 Hammitt Road, Bulls Gap.
Johnny C. Kiser, $5,000, fro a new roof, at 1357 White Sands Road.
Margaret Prelle, $114,382, for a single wide manufactured home, at 728 Old Mountain Road.
Gene Beasley and Darlene A. Beasley, $6,578, for an awning, at 75 E. Ridges Court.
Richard Hayes and Ivy Hayes, $1,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 126 Camelot Park.
Derrick A. Kitzmiller and Judy D. Kitzmiller, $6,500, for a new roof, at 770 Baileyton Road.
Bradley Gregg, $25,000, for a residential addition, at 355 Cicero Ave.
Sue Hughes, $6,000, for repairs, at 564 Flag Branch Road.
Robert D. Porter and JoAnn M. Porter, $285,850, for a modular, porch and deck, at 1820 Rock Quarry Road.
Robert D. Porter and JoAnn M. Porter, $19,000, for a detached residential garage and detached accessory building, at 1820 Rock Quarry Road.
Robyn D. and Timothy W. Ledington, $6,000, for a deck, at 2550 Olivet Mountain Road.
Matthew R. Washburn and Chloe Generaux, $70,000, for a detached accessory building, at 420 Cliff Lane.
Dion D. Decker and Deedra L. Decker, $53,000, for a detached residential garage, at 470 Pigeon Creek Road.
William and Rebecca Osborne, $48,500, for a residential addition, at 2430 Brown Springs Road.
Khris Hurley, $133,460, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 464 Rabbit Gap Road.
Brittany N. Adams, $137,928, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 430 Oak Hill Road.
Monica J. Adkins, $120,898, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 130 Colyer Road.
Paul and Ellen Thomas, $550,000, for a single family residence and attached garage, at 617 Pigeon Hollow Road, Afton.
Tim Ward, $2,700, for a pad and retaining wall, at 191 Cartwheel Road.
Terrance D. Weyant and Karen Weyant, $444,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 26 Kitty Hawk Drive.
Clifford Eugene Fluharty and Martha Ellen Fluharty, $5,200, for a new roof, at 25 Pates Lane.
David R. McNutt and Lori L. McNutt, $4,800, for a new roof, at 415 Oregon Trail.
Christina Wills, $172,328, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3900 Sinking Springs Road, Midway.
Morgan Baker, $90,384.66, for a double wide manufacture home, at 410 Ebenezer Loop.
Alan and Mary Lynn Corley, $5,000, for a detached accessory building, at 751 Earnest Road.
Ken Nickle, $615,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 3076 White Sands Road.
Michael S. Lake and Christina Lake, $5,000, for a deck, at 650 N. Heritage Road.