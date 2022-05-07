County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in April included:
Phil A. Thompson and Patricia D. Debruhi, $36,209, for a detached residential garage, at 270 Cooter Way;
Chris and Shelly Peak, $25,000, for a carport, at 776 Kelley Gap Road;
Richard and Pamela Putnam, $158,250, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 807 Love Hollow Road, Chuckey;
Gustina Laughlin, $3,500, for a new roof, at 605 Brown Bridge Road;
Brandon J. Craven and Teresa L. Craven, $12,500, for a roof – porch, at 585 Anest Road;
Whitney Mills and Hongan Tuy Tran, $400,000, for an off-frame modular home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 1570 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk;
John Bruceson Mills and Cynthia Mills, $250,000, for an off-frame modular home, porch and deck, at 1605 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk;
Benda Church, $119,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1825 Charles Johnson Road, Limestone;
Bruce A. Latshaw and Jennifer S. Latshaw, $113,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3033 White Sands Road;
Richard Lewis, $2,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1865 Gilbreath Road;
Blair J. Ricker Sr. and Karen Ricker, $35,000, for a detached residential garage, at 59 Barkwood Park;
Callie Birminham, $100,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 435 Hartman Lane;
Jerry and Jayne Ricker, $7,256, for a carport, at 670 Bishop Loop;
S.L. Barker, $60,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 4350 Newport Highway;
Carlos E. Vides Jr. and Jennifer A. Vides, $440,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 3870 Old Snapps Ferry Road;
Caleb Jackson and Cassandra Jackson, $160,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 3950 Ottway Road;
Andrea Randi Nott, $148,000, for a residential addition, at 820 Links Mill Road;
Karen Nielsen, $197,588, for a double wide manufacture home, at 265 Ebenezer Loop;
Phil A. Thompson and Patrice Diane Debruhi, $450,000, for an off-frame modular home, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 270 Cooter Way;
Robert and Dianne Burkard, $325,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 1120 Cocke County Road;
Terry Conkle and Christine Graziano, $40,000, for a residential addition, at 4585 Warrensburg Road;
Joe Murphy, $137,660, for a single family residence and porch, at 1755 Sunnydale Road;
Mark Banner and Jennifer Banner, $200,000, for a residential addition, at 701 Earnest Road, Chuckey;
Gary Westmorland and Racheal Westmorland, $50,000, for finishing inside of structure, at 8965 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Gerald S. Odum Jr. and Donna C. Odum, $60,000, for a residential addition, at 780 Bright Hope Road;
Jonathan Haun and Sadie Hall Haun, $30,000, for a detached accessory building, at 80 Smelcer Road, Mohawk;
Jonathan Haun and Sadie Haun, $30,000, for a deck, at 80 Smoker Road, Mohawk;
Smash Brothers GP, $110,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3385 Little Chuckey Road, Mosheim;
Brad Bernardy and Leslie Morgan, $180,000, for a detached residential garage, at 3755 Old Stage Road, Chuckey;
Kellin A. Carrier annd Katie L. Carrier, $320,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 605 Boles Lane, 37641;
Crown Castle USA, Inc., $40,500, for existing cell tower, at 11815 Baileyton Road;
Lisa Anderson, $9,247,50, for a detached residential accessory building and carport, at 220 Warrensburg Road;
Cory Phillips, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 450 Carr Lane S., Fall Branch;
Vicki K. Riley Hughes, $12,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 319 Cresthaven Lane, 37818;
Charles and Tamara Marian, $150,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 3025 Milburnton Road, Limestone;
Alec P. Taylor and Bonny L. Taylor, $8,700, for a new roof, at 575 Shakerag Road;
Tamara and Erle Richardson, $30,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 815 Chimney Top Road, Fall Branch;
Jimmy C. Lister and Margie Lister, $2,000, for a new roof, at 1500 Warrensburg Road;
Andrew Green and Chessna Green, $189,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1300 Stone Mountain Road, 37711;
Scottie L. Church and Katerine E. Church, $85,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 280 Crockett Timbers Road, 37681;
Scottie L. Church and Katherine E. Church, $20,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 280 Crockett Timbers Road;
Mike and Candy Vallie, $2,500, for a carport, at 9525 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey;
J. Mark Kelly Family Trust, $65,000, for a residential addition, at 263 Booker Lane,;
Richard and Julie Moore, $230,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 320 Wayland Drive;
Thomas P. Johns, $150,000, for a single family residence and carport, at 1050 Anderson Loop;
Frank Wynn, $200,000, for a double wide manufacture home, for a double wide manufacture home, at 40 Walking Lane, Chuckey;
CMH Homes Inc., $200,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 3620 Sunnydale Road;
CMH Homes Inc., $200,000 for a double wide manufacture home, at 3740 Sunnydale Road;
Conny R. Bailey, $60,000, for a remodel, at 800 Old Kentucky Road S.;
Harry Pearson, $116,746, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1420 Greystone Road;
Gary Pelletier, $234,128, for a double wide manufacture home, at 5160 107 Cutoff;
John Carter, $5,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1030 Miller Chapel Road;
Robert Lee and Victoria Lee, $16,000, for a deck, at 7070 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap;
Joshua and Elizabeth Haught, $50,000, for a single family residence, at 1225 Lick Hollow Road;
Judy C. Harrison and Richard L. Harrison, $9,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2349 Old Ducktown Road, 37681;
Marvin Yoder, $170,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 180 Kitty Morelock Road, Chuckey;
Jared Shannon and Casey Jones, $375,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1025 Williams Springs Road, 37616;
Christine Gregory, $171,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 215 Kay Miller Lane, Chuckey;
Scherry A. McCleland and David L. Caudill Jr., $28,400, for a single family residence, at 512 Lawing Road, 37641;
Randal K. Seals and Marie Seals, $14,000, for a new roof, at 414 E. Ridges Drive, 37641;
Gene Beasley and Darlene A. Beasley, $12,000, for a new roof, at 75 E. Ridges Court, 37641;
Dana W. Hall and Elizabeth A. Hall, $13,000, for a new roof, at 134 E. Ridges Drive, 37641;
Tommy B. Armitage, $230,000, for a double wide manufacture home and attached residential garage, at 207 Katie Lane, 37641;
Paul D. Hensley and Anna M. Hensley, $391,561, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, detached residential garage and porch, at 10900 Asheville Highway;
Angela Vincent and Loretta Ingram, $165,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1500 Greystone Road;
James E. Rose and Virginia Rose, $10,000, for a carport, at 970 Lonesome Road, 37809;
Andrew Parton, $325,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 403 Mitchell Road, Chuckey;
Woodrow Miller, $550,844, for a single family residence, attached residential hanger and detached residential garage, at 734 Skyway Drive, Chuckey;
Richard Tolbert, $631,580, for a single family residence and detached residential hanger, at 3005 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey