County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in April included:
Hoosier Builders, $225,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 390 Katie Lane;
Richard Lindsey, $110,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 8240 McDonald Road;
Omer and Tamera Yoder, $150,414, for a single family residence and detached accessory building, at 2025 Happy Valley Road, Limestone;
Richard H. Vaughn II, $10,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 55 Hummingbird Lane;
Mary E. Vining, $110,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 965 Holly Creek Road;
Michael Stevens, $167,000, for an on-frame modular, porch and deck, at 1275 Barren Vallen Road;
Saundra Dianne Woody, $19,000, for a residential addition, at 10400 Newport Highway;
Vaughn Price, $10,000, for a detached residential garage, at 185 Sanders Road;
Patrick D. Hinkle, $22,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1406 Fairview Road;
Terry Chandley and Sondra Chandley, $15,000, for a detached residential garage, at 309 Britton Ave.;
Mark and Sandra Ramsey, $40,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1755 Olivet Mountain Road;
William and Julie C. Spink, $376,000, for a single family residence attached residential garage and porch, at 2225 E. Fork Road;
William Shipley and Chasta Jaynes, $300,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 47 Riverwalk Court;
Kyle and Rachael Ham, $211,716, for a single family residence and porch, at 825 Charlie Doty Road;
Jackie Blake, $134,425, for a double wide manufactured home, at 7230 Newport Highway;
Billie Lee Key and Misty Key, $50,000, for a detached accessory building, at 7762 107 Cutoff;
Jay Birdwell, $500,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 3285 W. Allens Bridge Road;
Gwenevelyn Pauley, $23,000, for a new roof, at 7250 107 Cutoff;
Cris Reeves-Jones, $250,000, for a residential addition, at 2895 Caney Creek Lane;
Brad and Barbara Bander, $96,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 211 Cooter Way;
Amber Wilhoit and Theodore Wilhoit Jr., $74,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 3885 Afton Road, Afton;
Brady Scott, $118,112, for a double wide manufacture home, at 285 Kiwi Lane, Bulls Gap;
PCP LLC, $70,648, for a double wide manufactured home, at 515 Pates Lane;
George Henning, $153,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 2600 White Sands Road;
Blackburn Holdings LLC, no value listed, for a plan review, at 4495 Erwin Highway; (Dollar General)
Eric and Lisa Wolf, $4,000, for a detached accessory building;
Tim Smith, $5,000, for a residential addition, at 34 Lady Marion Trail;
J.W. Church, $10,000, for remodeling and repairs, at 26 Trails End Lane;
Crown Castle USA. Inc., no value listed, for cell tower plan review, at 4140 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Glenn Mathew Towle and Paulette Toule, $61,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 2050 Middle Creek Road, Afton;
Nicole Wilson, $4,000, for a platform, at Viking Mountain Road;
Benjamin Tullock and Sheena L. Tullock, $317,580, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 6510 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap;
John R. Carter Jr., Jenna Carter, Kent Hogan and Whitney Hogan, $70,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 425 Bailey St.;
Kevin R. Collins, $6,000, for a deck, at 1390 DeBusk Road;
Travis Cooter, $72,696, for a single family residence and porch, at 237 Highland St.;
Jerry Thomas, $22,000, for a new roof and repairs, at 5100 Mt Carmel Road, Bulls Gap;
Edward J. Kotynski, $5,200, for a residential addition, at 90 Carpenters Chapel Road;
Sherman A. Wampler and Pamela R. Wampler, $30,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1130 Henard Road;
Jamie Hite and Jessica Hite, $8,000, for an attached carport and retaining wall, at 8250 107 Cutoff;
Kim Richards and Doug Richards, $13,500, for a residential addition, at 1375 Union Road;
Blackburn Holdings, LLC, $900,000, for a commercial building, at 4495 Erwin Highway; (Dollar General);
Wallace Scott MacDonald, $4,000, for a carport, at 3758 Old Stage Road, Chuckey;
Euail Gosnell, $120,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, porch and deck, at 108 Valerie Lane;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, no value listed; for demolition, at 210 Buckboard Road;
Christopher Coffey and Angela Vicars, $180,000, for a single family residence and carport, at 450 Love lace Road, Fall Branch;
Thomas Rummer, $266,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 2260 Jockey Road;
Kenneth Massey, $2,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 2635 Carpenters Chapel Road;
Frank Dishner and Mary Dishner, $68,728, for a single family residence and porch, at 2145 W. Pines Road;