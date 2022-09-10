County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in August included:
Laurent Vellieux and Kerry Vellieux, $30,000, for an attached residential garage, at 337 Wykle Road;
Brandon Nathaniel Cole Baker and Avery Nichole Blair Baker, $224,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 545 Pyburn Lane;
Samantha M. Weems, $250,000, for a single family residence, attached resident garage and porch, at 1450 Kenneytown Road;
Harvey Conner and Regena Conner, $15,000, for a remodel, at 1285 Dodd Branch Road;
Philip Cornwell and Elizabeth Cornwell, $543,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 3530 Kelley Gap Road;
Steven R. Bible and Sheila Ann Bible, $65,000, for a detached residential garage, at 2127 Pisgah Road;
Steven and Charlotte Rogers, $450,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 1600 W. Allens Bridge Road;
Kelly L. Collins, $16,000, for a deck, at 383 Pisgah road;
Renda P. Williams and Gail B. Williams, $10,774.48, for a detached residential garage;
Wanda Baines, $58,000, for an attached residential garage, at 455 Milligan Road, Afton;
Johnny W. Cavin and Michaela R. Cavin, no value listed, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1963 Whitehouse Road;
Michael Soborski and Deborah Soborski, $295,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2517 Cedar Creek Cave Road;
Cherry E. Conley, $167,000, for a single family residence, and an attached residential garage, at 125 Sugar Cone Lane;
Michael S. Payne, $8,000, for a porch, at 3755 Warrensburg Road;
William L. Sievers and Dawn J. Sieverrs, $250,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 13940 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Stuart Michael Portnoy and Reda Ann Portnoy, and Rebecca L. Mitchell, $250,000, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 7339 Cedar Creek Road;
Lanora F. Dean, $24,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 2559 Blue Springs Parkway;
Ken Lamar May and Jennifer May, $22,000, for a covered porch, at 1424 Pisgah Road;
Wayne R. Jeffers and Silicon Ranch Corporation, $4,465,260, for a solar farm, at 755 Liberty Hill Road S. Limestone;
Kenneth D. Malone, $20,000, for a remodel, at 45 Cherokee Boulevard;
Devin and Ashley Robinson, $109,900, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2524 Smith Town Road, Afton;
James and Amelia Shope, $448,628, single family residence and porch, at 1720 Westwood Road, Mohawk;
James M. Marriott and Margaret R. Marriott, $14,000, for a remodel and roof, at 4775 Asheville Highway;
Sue Gimeno, $450,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 681 Grassy Creek Road;
Patrick McKay and Gail McKay, $317,940.86, for a double wide manufacture home, porch and deck, at 1406 Greystone Road;
Michelle Badten, $217,952, for a double wide manufacture home, at 470 Patron Lane, Limestone;
Ty Waddell, $180,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 399 Charles Johnson Road, Chuckey;
Emily Ray Rohrbach, $55,643, for a detached residential garage, at 440 Chimney Top Road, Fall Branch;
Roger S. Hendry, no value listed, for a cell tower, at 480 Pinto Road;
Ray Shelton, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 7095 Graystone Road;
Robert L. Forrester Jr. and Julia P. Forrester, $41,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1865 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey;
Matthew Testi and Pamela Testi, $180,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 1075 Piney Grove Road;
Miller Mendos, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1940 Nolichuckey Road;
Brandon McGhee, $20,000, for a residential addition, at 5195 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey;
Thomas and Amy Johnson, $309,900, for an on-frame modular, at 9835 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey;
Brian Pierce and Chantelle Pierce, $150,000, for a single family residence, porch and deck, at 1344 Hawkins Lane;
Eric Muzdzinski and Alina Muzdzinski, $120,000, for a detached residential garage, at 419 Lower Paint Creek Road;
Paul Deborah and Wrobel Deborah, $50,000, for a detached residential garage, at 520 Cedar Creek Road;
Eldelvira Borunda–Reyes, $23,007.61, for a detached residential garage, at 95 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey;
Mary Miller, $26,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 2120 Clear Springs Road, Limestone;
Gay A. Kevin Jr. and Kim M. Kevin, $272,500, for a single family residence and attached residential garage, at 1435 Key Lane;
Julie Blakeney, $57,500+9,100, for a residential addition and deck, at 5865 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey;
Teisha M. Buckner, $20,180, for a new roof, 2965 Jearoldstown Road;
Philip E. Taylor and Linda S. Taylor, $420,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 127 River Walk Court;
Tabernacle of Meeting, $30,000, for a church building, at 6390 Newport Highway;
Egan Realty Services, no value listed, for a new antenna on a cell tower, at 480 Pinto Road;
Michael Lamb, $12,000, for a detached residential garage, at 6001 Erwin Highway;
Mark L. Kesterson, $2,200, for a new roof, at 2090 Buckingham Road;
Sherry Tweed, $6,288, for a carport, at 24 Joe Pye Lane;
Joel and Jennifer, $465,000, for a single family residence, and an attached residential garage, at 350 Sanders Road;
Fred Lowe and Wayne Lowe, $2,800, for a residential addition, at 265 Union Chapel road, Chuckey;
Timothy and Mona White, $10,000, for a detached accessory building, at 340 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey;
Gloria K. Turner, $35,000, for a cell tower, at 1835 Mountain Valley Road;
Ricky Allen Keller, $35,000, for a cell tower, at 5110 Baileyton Road;
Stephen A. and Kathy G. Wilson, $100,000, for a remodel, at 4760 Greystone Road;
Timm A. and Joyce A. McLaughin, $66,500, for a double wide manufacture home, at 1234 E. Fork Road;
Lukas H. Herman and Gabrielle E. Herman, $17,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 150 Cutshaw Lane;
Rhonda Lightner, $12,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 2137 Fodderstack Mountain Loop;
Roger and Ann Dixon, $500,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 120 Knight Lane, Mosheim;
Janice L. Brown and Stephen D. Darnell, $138,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 375 Henard Road;
James E. Jones Jr., $98,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1200 Stone Mountain Road, Bulls Gap;
Timothy J. Long and Ginger F. Long, $300,000, for a single family residence and porch, at 4245 Old Stage Road, Chuckey;
Elizabeth Whitesel-Dutton, $20,000, for a detached residential garage, at 1518 Fox Ford Road;
NTMBF Rentals LLC, $4,200, for a new roof, at 1325 Holly Creek Road;
Clinton L. Roberts and Lisa J. Roberts, $40,000, for a detached residential accessory building, at 1725 Rheatown Road, Chuckey;
Brock Wampler, $4,100, for a covered porch, at 55 Cobble Lane;
Kim L. Neas and Michael W. Roberts, $9,500, for a new roof, at 32 Jim Fox Road;
Kim Neas and Michael Roberts, $7,700, for a new porch and roof, at 260 Round Knob Road;
Michael Roberts, $10,000, for a residential addition, at 2031 Old Mountain Road;
Ashley Moore, $257,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 100 Pates Lane;
The University of Tennessee, $1,000,000, for a residential remodel, at 214 4-H Lane;
Zachary and Laci M. Martin, $78,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 305 Bays Mountain Road, Mohawk;
Crown Castle USA, Inc., $16,500, for a cell tower upgrade, at 1675 Goodman Loop, Bulls Gap;
Marshall Weems, $25,000, for a cell tower upgrade, at 4140 W. Andrew Johnson Highway