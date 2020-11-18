Greene County building permits issued through the Greene County Building and Zoning office in August included:
Matt Neal, $10,000, for an attached residential garage, at 540 Calico Road;
Judy Hinkle and Carroll Hinkle, $3,500, for a new roof, at 1970 Little Chuckey Road;
Eual L. Gosnell, $120,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 106 Valerie Lane;
Darnell Charles etux L/E % SBA Properties LLC, no value listed, for new commercial, at 288 White Sands Road;
Darnell Charles etux L/E % SBA Properties LLC, $49,500, for new commercial, at 288 White Sands Road
Glen Ramsey and Janice Ramsey, $46,500, for a single wide manufactured home, at 431 Ode Kirk Loop, Mohawk;
Dollar General/Blackburn Holdings LLC, $10,182, for a sign, at 4495 Erwin Highway;
Christopher Robinson and Joanne Robinson, $12,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 535 Waddell Love Road;
Helga M. Sancho, $24,750, for a residential addition – sunroom, at 155 Jim Fox Road;
Jeremy Carter, $90,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 347 Wild Rye Lane, Midway;
LV Holdings LLC, $3,000, for renovations, at 97 Prairie Lane;
Joan and Thomas Brown, $24,000, for a detached residential garage, at 702 Glenwood Drive;
Gary Key, $3,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 445 Pritchard Road;
J.C. Wampler, $52,607.85, for a single wide manufactured home, at 455 Little Chuckey Road;
Matthew Mason, $2,000, for a porch, at 6089 Baileyton Road;
Phillip Tipton, $25,000, for a residential addition, at 335 Hidden Meadow Lane, Chuckey;
Andrew and Dawn Judd, $200,000, for a single family residence, at 327 Panaramic View Drive W.;
Christopher D. Reeves, $40,000, for a deck and renovations, at 2895 Caney Creek Lane;
John and Betty Bailey, $1,000, for an overhang, at 2920 Whirlwind Road;
Jeffrey Hill and Nellie Harmon, $15,000, for a detached accessory building, at 4998 Chuckey Pike;
Samuel Oakhardt, $79,520, for a single family residence, at 1195 Old Stage Road;
Jardan Zinc Products LLC, $232,200, for a new roof, at 2500 Old Stage Road;
Anthony McCrary, $136,859, for a double wide manufactured home, at 7875 Old Stage Road, Chuckey;
Sandra Morgan, $7,900, for foundation repairs, at 1020 Bolton Road;
Sara Preisendorfer, $90,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 1175 Foxford Road;
Carlos Torres, $80,000, for a single family residence, at 870 Old Kentucky Road S.;
Joshua and Jamie Pence, $72,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 8274 Cedar Creek Road;
Mark J. Laughters, $17,000, for a new roof, at 2585 Whitehouse Road;
Dawn Akel, trustee of the Carolyn Cour Rudrow trust, $4,000, for renovations, at 200 Wells Pruitt Lane;
Kimberly Fillers and Denise Fillers, $1,300, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1248 Pigeon Creek Road;
Scott E. Wheby, $3,000, for a deck, at 189 Price Road;
Donna Richardson and Gregory, $293,573, for a single family residence, attached residential garage and porch, at 429 Houston Valley Road;
Trina Youngbar and Tony Younbar, $6,000, for a new roof, at 3270 Ripley Island Road;
Frank Cramer and Silvia L. Cramer, $5,000, for a residential addition – sunroom, at 6465 Old Stage Road;
A-1 Auto Salvage and Parts Inc., $15,000, for new commercial, at 1025 Kingsport Highway;
Fred M. Campbell and Sharon Campbell, $74,000, for conversion of a garage to apartment, at 1200 Milburnton Road;
Philip and Susann Bernier, $44,434, for a single family residence and porch (tiny home), at 747 Sunnyside Loop;
Clifford Bryant, $5,300, for a new roof, at 353 Fairfield Drive;
William R. McQuinn and Sandra L. McQuinn, $5,770, for a new roof, at 5980 Newport Highway;
Douglas D. Gibson, $135,466, for a single family residence – log, porch, gas and plumbing, at Henard Road;
Richard T. Legard and Debra F. Legard, $275,000, for a single family residence, attached residential garage, detached residential garage and porch, at 65 Mingo Trail;
Lynn Doty and Jame Doty, $54,528, for a single fam, at 9310 Horton Highway;
Ronald Walton, $129,000, for a double wide manufactured home, at 710 Miller Chapel Road;
Darlene Dyson, $120,000, for a double wide manufacture home, at 2615 Milburnton Road, Limestone;
Glenn E. Coffey and Diane L. Coffey, $112,254, for a single family residence, detached residential garage and porch, at 350 Reece Road;
David Barrnett, $37,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 1015 Horse Creek Park Road, Afton;
Franc K. Dumas, $2,635, for a carport, at 275 Benbow Road;
Gary Burgner, Dorris Burgner, April Shipley and Anthony Shipley, $45,000, for a detachedresidential garage, at 7830 Erwin Highway, Chuckey;
A-1 Auto Salvage, no value listed, for demolition, at 1025 Kingsport Highway;
Richard and Kara Diaz, $50,000, for a single family residence, at 2880 St. James Road;
John and Lumi Lorga, $88,800, for enclosing a porch into rooms, at 292 C.M. Jones Road;
Ron and Barbara Yoakley, $171,000, for a single family residence, at 367 Chuckey Doak Road, Afton;
Dan Reece, $60,000, for a detached residential garage, at 121 Price Road, Limestone;
David Burgner, $4,200, for an attached residential garage, at 900 Lawing Road, Chuckey;
Jared and Zack Shelton, $150,000, for a single family, attached residential garage and porch, at 3275 Old Stage Road, Chuckey;
Dennis Glassmire and Christina Glaccmire, $47,000, for a single wide manufactured home, at 570 N. Fiendship Road;
Howard G. Layne and Amanda B. Layne, no value listed, for new plumbing, at 520 Garrett Hill Road;